    Now, Rajasthan woman travels to Pakistan to meet Facebook friend of 4 years

    Initially, the Indian woman was in the custody of the police; however, after the district police verified her travel documents, she was subsequently released. This verification process allowed her to proceed with her planned visit without any hindrance.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    In a cross-border love story that has captured people's attention, a married Indian woman named Anju has embarked on a journey to Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet her friend and love interest, Nasrulla, whom she initially befriended on Facebook, police said on Sunday.

    Anju, (34), originally from Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh, resided in the Alwar district of Rajasthan before undertaking this extraordinary venture. She is currently in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eagerly anticipating a face-to-face meeting with her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrulla.

    Their unique bond was established a few months ago when Nasrulla, a medical professional, and Anju connected on the popular social media platform Facebook. This digital connection has blossomed into a heartwarming tale of friendship and affection, transcending geographical borders.

    Anju's visit to Pakistan spans a month, and it's important to note that her purpose for coming here is not for marriage. Initially, the Indian woman was in the custody of the police; however, after the district police verified her travel documents, she was subsequently released. This verification process allowed her to proceed with her planned visit without any hindrance.

    Speaking to a news agency, a source said, "She was allowed to go after all the travel documents were found to be in order. They were provided security to ensure no untoward incident takes place which can bring a bad name to the country."

    Following the verification of Anju's documents by senior police officer Mushtaq Khab and Scouts Major, both she and her friend were released from custody at the Dir police station.

    In response to media reports and to ascertain her whereabouts, a team of Rajasthan police visited Anju's home in Bhiwadi for inquiries.

    Anju's husband, Arvind, informed the police that she had left home on Thursday, claiming to be heading to Jaipur. However, the family later discovered that she had made her way to Pakistan, leading to this intriguing cross-border story.

    According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Bhiwadi, Sujit Shankar, Anju's husband stated that they got married in 2007 and have been residing together ever since. On Thursday, Anju left home, and it was revealed that she possessed a valid passport. The family has not lodged any formal complaint concerning the situation, as confirmed by the police. The mysterious journey of Anju to Pakistan continues to intrigue many, with no official complaint registered by her family thus far.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
