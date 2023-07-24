WATCH: Delhi police fines Korean man Rs 5,000 without receipt, suspended

Delhi Police on Monday suspended a traffic cop who had fined a Korean national Rs 5,000 but did not provide a receipt for the same.

The Delhi police took a strong stance against corruption and suspended a traffic cop after a video of an incident involving a Korean national came to light. According to the video, the cop named Mahesh Chand fined the Korean man Rs 5,000 for an alleged traffic violation but failed to provide a receipt for the fine. The video, which has been circulating widely, captured the exchange.

In the video, Mahesh Chand instructs the Korean man to pay Rs 5,000 for the supposed traffic violation. However, the man offers Rs 500 instead, as shown in the footage. The cop clarifies that the amount due is Rs 5,000, not Rs 500. Without hesitation, the man hands over the correct amount, and they shake hands as the cop expresses his gratitude, all of which is evident in the video.

Responding to the widespread circulation of the video on social media, the Delhi Police took prompt action. They placed the officer seen in the video under suspension pending an inquiry. The Delhi Police emphasized their zero-tolerance policy towards corruption in a tweet addressing the issue.

"Taking cognizance on the social media post, the concerned officer seen in the video has been placed under suspension pending inquiry," the Delhi Police tweeted on Monday. "Delhi Police has zero tolerance policy towards corruption," it added further.

In his defense, the cop, who is now suspended, claims that the man left before he could give him the receipt. Despite his explanation, the Delhi Police remains firm in their commitment to tackling corruption and maintaining transparency within the force.