Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Notorious gangster Kompan alias Jagan shot dead by Tamil Nadu police in encounter

    Notorious rowdy Jagan alias Kompan was shot dead by the Tamil Nadu police during an encounter in Trichy on Wednesday (Nov 22). Jagan was facing charges including theft, robbery, and murder.

    Notorious gangster Kompan alias Jagan shot dead by Tamil Nadu police in encounter anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 9:09 AM IST

    Trichy: Notorious rowdy Jagan alias Kompan was shot dead by the police on Wednesday (Nov 22) in the Sanamangalam area of Tiruchi. The gangster hailed from Kattur area of Trichy.  He faces several pending charges, including theft, robbery, and murder. He was shot dead during an encounter with the police in broad daylight.

    In this instance, Jagan attempted to flee after fighting the police when they sought to arrest him, according to intelligence received regarding Rowdy Kompan's presence in the Sanamangalam area close to Samayapuram in the Trichy district. His body has been taken to Lalgudi Government Hospital for post-mortem.

    SI Vinod was injured in the clash with Jagan and has been admitted to a hospital. 

    Jagan had tried to create fans by making reels on social media with the claim that he was not a wrong-doer but correcting the wrong-doings. Last month, Jagan and his accomplices were taken into custody by the police after posters appeared widely in Tiruchirappalli wishing Jagan for his birthday. 

    Jagan's killing comes after the Madras High Court ordered a CB-CID probe into the killing of two goons in an encounter with the police in Chennai. Five people have been killed in clashes with the police in the state in the last 4 months. 

    The encounter stirred a lot of tension and unease in the region. An inquiry into the occurrence has been launched by the police.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 9:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nihangs clash with Punjab Police over Kapurthala Gurdwara encroachment

    Nihangs clash with Punjab Police over Kapurthala Gurdwara encroachment; 1 cop dead, 5 in hospital (WATCH)

    Kerala: One dies after car overturns at Thamarassery ghat; 8 hospitalised rkn

    Kerala: One dies after car overturns at Thamarassery ghat; 8 hospitalised

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation in last stage; Rescuers draw closer to 41 trapped workers

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation in last stage; Rescuers draw closer to 41 trapped workers

    kerala-news-live-23-november-2023-major-highlights-developments-latest-news rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; yellow alert in 5 districts

    Fine us Rs 1000 crore, hang us Baba Ramdev claims 'propaganda against Ayurveda' after Supreme Court rap

    'Fine us Rs 1000 crore...' Baba Ramdev claims 'propaganda against Ayurveda' after Supreme Court rap

    Recent Stories

    Nihangs clash with Punjab Police over Kapurthala Gurdwara encroachment

    Nihangs clash with Punjab Police over Kapurthala Gurdwara encroachment; 1 cop dead, 5 in hospital (WATCH)

    China sees mysterious pneumonia outbreak hospitals flooded with patients WHO seeks details gcw

    China sees mysterious pneumonia outbreak, WHO seeks details

    Anurag Kashyap to teach filmmaking in Kerala? Here's what we know ATG

    Anurag Kashyap to teach filmmaking in Kerala? Here's what we know

    Kerala: One dies after car overturns at Thamarassery ghat; 8 hospitalised rkn

    Kerala: One dies after car overturns at Thamarassery ghat; 8 hospitalised

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation in last stage; Rescuers draw closer to 41 trapped workers

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation in last stage; Rescuers draw closer to 41 trapped workers

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon