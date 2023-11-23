Notorious gangster Kompan alias Jagan shot dead by Tamil Nadu police in encounter

Notorious rowdy Jagan alias Kompan was shot dead by the Tamil Nadu police during an encounter in Trichy on Wednesday (Nov 22). Jagan was facing charges including theft, robbery, and murder.

Trichy: Notorious rowdy Jagan alias Kompan was shot dead by the police on Wednesday (Nov 22) in the Sanamangalam area of Tiruchi. The gangster hailed from Kattur area of Trichy. He faces several pending charges, including theft, robbery, and murder. He was shot dead during an encounter with the police in broad daylight.

In this instance, Jagan attempted to flee after fighting the police when they sought to arrest him, according to intelligence received regarding Rowdy Kompan's presence in the Sanamangalam area close to Samayapuram in the Trichy district. His body has been taken to Lalgudi Government Hospital for post-mortem.

SI Vinod was injured in the clash with Jagan and has been admitted to a hospital.

Jagan had tried to create fans by making reels on social media with the claim that he was not a wrong-doer but correcting the wrong-doings. Last month, Jagan and his accomplices were taken into custody by the police after posters appeared widely in Tiruchirappalli wishing Jagan for his birthday.

Jagan's killing comes after the Madras High Court ordered a CB-CID probe into the killing of two goons in an encounter with the police in Chennai. Five people have been killed in clashes with the police in the state in the last 4 months.

The encounter stirred a lot of tension and unease in the region. An inquiry into the occurrence has been launched by the police.