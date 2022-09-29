Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Not inside metro': DMRC shares meme on people shooting reels inside coaches

    Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to share a meme showing three dance reality show judges telling people who make reels in the Delhi metro that, despite their good moves, the metro is not the best place to showcase their dancing talent.

    Not inside metro: DMRC shares meme on people shooting reels inside coaches
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 3:13 PM IST

    The Delhi Metro, an important mode of transport in the national capital, has advised the dancers and reel makers that the metro trains are not the appropriate place for displaying their talents. With videos or reels of people dancing in metro coaches surfacing on social media, the coaches have now become a regular set-up for content creators looking to go viral.

    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to advise the artists against it by sharing a hilarious meme that sums up commuters' various reactions to such acts.

    The meme is based on a reality show format with three judges, Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora, and Terence Lewis. The contestant, in this case, is the person who creates Instagram Reels inside the Delhi Metro, and the judges are fellow commuters who react to it. The caption reads, "POV: People making reels inside Delhi Metro."

    The metro captioned the photo, "Metro me SAFAR kare, SUFFER na karaye," using the Hindi word "safar," which means "journey," while "suffer," which has the same pronunciation, is an English word that means "annoyance."

     

     

    The meme also includes the following message for such passengers: "Kala ka safar manch tak hai, metro mein nahi (Talent must be showcased on stage, not inside the metro)."

    The DMRC's amusing take on people dancing in the metro has received hundreds of likes by netizens. A Twitter user wrote whether passengers filming reel videos could be fined. Another stated that such spontaneous performances have become 'common nowadays.'

    Recently, a video of a girl dancing on a moving and crowded metro coach went viral. This is not the first; many similar incidents have occurred in the Delhi Metro. In a similar incident, in July of this year, a girl was arrested for dancing in the Hyderabad Metro. A complaint has been filed against the woman, and the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has stated that legal action will be taken against her.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 3:15 PM IST
