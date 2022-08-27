Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Cow walking out casually from supermarket in Austria goes viral; netizens amused

    A video of a cow casually walking out of a supermarket in Austria is going viral, and netizens are laughing out loud after watching it.

    First Published Aug 27, 2022, 3:56 PM IST

    Animal videos are always amazing to watch and can leave us relaxed and delighted. People of all ages love watching their adorable moves and insane moments. Now, such a video of a cow shopping in a supermarket in Austria is going viral, and people are amused after watching it.

    Yes! You heard it right. The internet has got a new video of a cow casually walking out of a supermarket in Austria. In the amusing video, a retail store of Spar is seen where people are standing outside the supermarket to buy groceries. All of a sudden, a cow can be walking out of the supermarket very casually, leaving everyone surprised.

    As people witnessed the unexpected guest in the supermarket, they took their mobiles to capture the amusing incident. A woman standing outside the retail store can also be seen waving her hand at the cow. As the cow walks away, we can also hear the bell sound tied to its neck. The amusing incident was recorded by someone from their house on the opposite side of the street. Take a look at the funny video:

    The hilarious video was shared on a Twitter page named, Buitengebeiden with a caption that said "meanwhile in Austria", with a laughing emoji. The video has gathered 2.5 million views and 61.2K likes in just four days of being online. Netizens enjoyed watching the funny video and expressed their joy and opinions in the comment section. A user said the cow was just running on her usual errands, while another said the cow just popped in for some milk. Another user said the video is really hilarious to watch, while another said the video just made her day. Many people also expressed their joy through laughing and love emojis.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2022, 3:56 PM IST
