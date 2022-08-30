Watch: Bull stomps on man's face as he taunts the animal; Netizens say he deserved it

A video of a man taunting a bull on the street and the raging animal mercilessly stomping on the man's face is going viral. After seeing the video, netizens say that the man deserves every bit of it.

There are tons of videos of people mercilessly teasing animals. Be it during a safari ride or in normal places, some people just can't stop themselves from doing such ruthless actions. Many of them face instant karma after their merciless behaviours, while some face severe attacks back from the raging animals.

One such a video of a man taunting a bull on the street and the raging animal mercilessly stomping on the man's face is going viral, and netizens say he deserves every bit of it.

In the horrific video, a man in a black t-shirt can be seen teasing a bull which is standing mid-down a busy street. As the bull gets angry with the man's action, the raging animal first hits the man's face with its horn. The man couldn't face the blow and fell to the ground. The raging bull then stamps the fallen man on his face, stomach and back.

The man seems to be passed out, and the angry bull leaves the spot. The bystanders who were witnessing the incident came to the man's rescue as the bull leaves from the street. The date and location of the horrifying incident are unknown. Take a look at the nerve-chilling video:

The video was shared by British comedian and actor Ricky Gervais on his Twitter handle, who captioned the video by saying "Boom". The video has gathered around 5 million views and 88.2K likes in just two days of being online. Netizens loaded the comment section with criticism.

A user said the man deserved every bit of what he got, while another warned the man by saying that never again mess with the bull. A third user said this is what happens when you tease a helpless animal. Another user asked in curiosity whether the man survived the horrific incident. Many people also claimed that the video might be a part of the famous bullfight sport in Spain.

