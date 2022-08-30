Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Bull stomps on man's face as he taunts the animal; Netizens say he deserved it

    A video of a man taunting a bull on the street and the raging animal mercilessly stomping on the man's face is going viral. After seeing the video, netizens say that the man deserves every bit of it.

    Watch Bull stomps on man's face as he taunts the animal; Netizens say he deserved it-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 5:59 PM IST

    There are tons of videos of people mercilessly teasing animals. Be it during a safari ride or in normal places, some people just can't stop themselves from doing such ruthless actions. Many of them face instant karma after their merciless behaviours, while some face severe attacks back from the raging animals.

    One such a video of a man taunting a bull on the street and the raging animal mercilessly stomping on the man's face is going viral, and netizens say he deserves every bit of it.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Kerala’s senior citizens have fun day in park; Netizens love it

    In the horrific video, a man in a black t-shirt can be seen teasing a bull which is standing mid-down a busy street. As the bull gets angry with the man's action, the raging animal first hits the man's face with its horn. The man couldn't face the blow and fell to the ground. The raging bull then stamps the fallen man on his face, stomach and back.

    The man seems to be passed out, and the angry bull leaves the spot. The bystanders who were witnessing the incident came to the man's rescue as the bull leaves from the street. The date and location of the horrifying incident are unknown. Take a look at the nerve-chilling video:

    The video was shared by British comedian and actor Ricky Gervais on his Twitter handle, who captioned the video by saying "Boom". The video has gathered around 5 million views and 88.2K likes in just two days of being online. Netizens loaded the comment section with criticism.

    A user said the man deserved every bit of what he got, while another warned the man by saying that never again mess with the bull. A third user said this is what happens when you tease a helpless animal. Another user asked in curiosity whether the man survived the horrific incident. Many people also claimed that the video might be a part of the famous bullfight sport in Spain.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Cow walking out casually from supermarket in Austria goes viral; netizens amused

    ALSO READ: Video of zombie bug moving over grassland goes viral; Netizens are left terrified

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2022, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistani journalist stands in neck-deep water to cover floods; netizens lauded his commitment - gps

    Pakistani journalist stands in neck-deep water to cover floods; netizens lauded his commitment

    Cobra crawls up on sleeping woman in field; Find out what happens next - gps

    Cobra crawls up on sleeping woman in field; Find out what happens next

    Man caught on camera stealing a child sleeping next to mother - gps

    SHOCKING: Man caught on camera stealing a child sleeping next to mother; watch

    Man snatches his girlfriend's mobile; what happens next will leave you baffled - gps

    Man snatches his girlfriend's mobile; what happens next will leave you baffled

    Bizarre Company s filing says pleased to inform promoter has died netizens react gcw

    Company's filing says 'pleased to inform' promoter has died; netizens react

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli sweats it out ahead of India game against Hong Kong (See pictures)-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli sweats it out ahead of game against Hong Kong (See pictures)

    Sexy pics video Namarat Malla twerks it in neon bikini boy shorts drb

    Sexy pics, video: Namarat Malla twerks it in neon bikini, boy shorts

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes images WhatsApp Facebook messages quotes to share with your loved ones gcw

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, images, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

    Delhi riots 2020: Congress leaders Rahul, Sonia Gandhi oppose PIL in Delhi High Court AJR

    Delhi riots 2020: Congress leaders Rahul, Sonia Gandhi oppose PIL in Delhi High Court

    Before Gerard Pique, did Shakira have a secret affair with tennis great Rafael Nadal? Details here snt

    Before Gerard Pique, did Shakira have a secret affair with tennis great Rafael Nadal? Details here

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon