A 28-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his wife and her alleged lover in Maharashtra's Sangli district. The investigators claimed that the accused tried to make the death appear accidental.

The victim, identified as Anand Sarje, died on June 25 in the Bapat Mala area under the Vishrambag Police Station limits. His wife, Pallavi Sarje, initially told police that Anand had been assaulted by unknown people before returning home, according to a report by the Times of India. She claimed he later went to sleep, lost consciousness and was rushed to the Government Hospital in Sangli, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Based on her statement, police first registered the case as an accidental death.

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