Maharashtra Man Confronts Wife Over Alleged Affair, She Kills Him With Lover's Help
A 28-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his wife, Pallavi Sarje, and her alleged lover, Deepak Ajmane, in Maharashtra's Sangli district. The death was initially reported as accidental, but a post-mortem revealed signs of strangulation.
Man killed, portrayed as accident
A 28-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his wife and her alleged lover in Maharashtra's Sangli district. The investigators claimed that the accused tried to make the death appear accidental.
The victim, identified as Anand Sarje, died on June 25 in the Bapat Mala area under the Vishrambag Police Station limits. His wife, Pallavi Sarje, initially told police that Anand had been assaulted by unknown people before returning home, according to a report by the Times of India. She claimed he later went to sleep, lost consciousness and was rushed to the Government Hospital in Sangli, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Based on her statement, police first registered the case as an accidental death.
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Post-mortem raised doubts
The case took a dramatic turn after the post-mortem examination. Doctors reportedly found scratch marks on Anand's neck, suggesting that he had been strangled rather than dying from injuries caused by an assault.
The findings prompted police to begin a detailed investigation. Officers started monitoring Pallavi's movements and questioned her after noticing what they described as suspicious behaviour.
According to police, she initially gave different versions of events. During sustained questioning, investigators say she eventually admitted that she and her alleged lover, Deepak Ajmane, had killed Anand.
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Police reveal alleged conspiracy
Police Inspector Sudhir Bhalerao of Vishrambag Police Station said the medical report played a key role in exposing the alleged crime.
Investigators claim Pallavi called Ajmane to her house after an argument with Anand as he had started suspecting them of having an affair. They allege that while Anand was asleep, the two strangled him before creating a false story to hide the murder.
Police have arrested both Pallavi and Ajmane. They have been booked in connection with the alleged murder, and further investigation is continuing.
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Marriage under strain
According to police, Anand and Pallavi had married after a love relationship and were parents to two children. Investigators said the couple had been facing serious marital problems for the past two years, with frequent arguments at home. Pallavi allegedly told police that Anand regularly subjected her to physical and mental abuse and was addicted to alcohol. She cited these issues as the reason behind the alleged crime.
Police also said Ajmane worked with Anand at a textile shop and often visited the family's home. During the investigation, officers found that he and Pallavi had allegedly developed a relationship, which later led to the alleged conspiracy to kill Anand.
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Court sends accused to police custody
Both accused were produced before a local court after their arrest. The court remanded them to four days of police custody to allow investigators to continue the probe.
Police said they are collecting more evidence and examining all aspects of the case before filing further charges.
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