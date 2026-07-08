DRDO on Wednesday conducted a successful flight-test of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR) at Chandipur. The rocket was tested for a minimum range of 60 kms and hit its target with textbook precision, marking a major milestone for indigenous design.

Pinaka Rocket Successfully Tested

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday conducted a successful flight-test of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR) at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur.

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The rocket was tested for a user-defined minimum range of 60 kms. According to the Ministry of Defence, demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres as planned, the LRGR impacted on the target with textbook precision exactly following the predicted trajectory. All the deployed range instruments tracked the flight throughout its trajectory.

Indigenous Development and Versatility

The Pinaka LRGR rocket is designed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment in association with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, with support from Defence Research and Development Laboratory and the Research Centre Imarat.

The flight trial was coordinated by ITR and the Proof & Experimental Establishment. The rocket was launched from the in-service Pinaka launcher, demonstrating its versatility and providing launch capability of Pinaka variants of different ranges from the same launcher.

'Major Milestone'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army and the industry on the successful flight test. He described it as a major milestone in indigenous design and development capability for long-range guided rockets.

Defence Secretary and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh closely monitored the trials and complimented all the teams associated with the successful test. (ANI)