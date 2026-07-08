The Maharashtra government has mandated functional Marathi for commercial passenger vehicle drivers starting August 16, 2026. The move, announced by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, aims to improve passenger safety and communication.

Emphasising that "Marathi is not a language that excludes people, but one that connects people," the Maharashtra Government's Transport Department has taken a landmark decision to make knowledge of functional Marathi compulsory for commercial passenger vehicle drivers.

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According to the Maharashtra Transport Department press release, necessary amendments have been made to Rules 4, 22, 78, and 85 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and the new provisions will come into force from August 16, 2026. Announcing the notification issued on July 8, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik informed the Maharashtra Legislature of the decision.

Enhancing Passenger Safety and Communication

The minister said Maharashtra is the land of saints, social reformers, the inspiring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and a rich Marathi culture. While the state has always welcomed people from across the country seeking employment, he said, having sufficient knowledge of functional Marathi to communicate with the public is not merely a legal requirement but also a social responsibility.

He clarified that the decision is not aimed against any language. Instead, it seeks to enhance the safety of millions of passengers, facilitate smooth communication, and strengthen customer-oriented public transport services. Better communication between drivers and passengers will reduce misunderstandings, enable quicker assistance during emergencies, and reinforce public confidence in the transport system, he added.

Statewide Training and Implementation

To ensure effective implementation, the Transport Department has been conducting a statewide training campaign over the past several months. The minister said that, through the efforts of Industry Minister Uday Samant, the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and the Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, in collaboration with the state's Marathi Language Department, a large pool of experienced teachers has been created.

Functional Marathi classes are being organised across Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and training centres, with schedules designed to suit drivers' working hours. The training programme includes practical day-to-day conversations, courteous interaction with passengers, directions, locations, fares, emergency situations, and communication with women, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities. Easy-to-understand booklets, conversational guides, and training material have been developed to make learning Marathi simple, practical, and enjoyable.

'Marathi Unites Us': A Step for Cultural Identity

The minister further said that while every person working in Maharashtra should take pride in their own mother tongue, they should also wholeheartedly embrace Marathi, the state's official language. Respecting Marathi, he said, is synonymous with respecting Maharashtra's culture, history, and the sentiments of its people.

Expressing confidence that the decision will strengthen linguistic pride, passenger safety, and the quality of public services, Sarnaik assured that the government would provide all necessary training, guidance, and support. He appealed to commercial drivers, vehicle owners, transport associations, and citizens to actively participate in the initiative and help make Maharashtra more harmonious, safer, and rooted in Marathi.

During his address, the House echoed with the celebrated lines of veteran poet Suresh Bhat, "It is our good fortune that we speak Marathi...We are truly blessed that we hear Marathi... Beyond religion, sect and caste, Marathi unites us...Among all languages, Marathi is like our mother..."

Concluding his statement, the Transport Minister said that, in the spirit of these verses, the decision to mandate functional Marathi is not merely the implementation of a regulation but a historic step towards strengthening Maharashtra's identity, inclusiveness, and cultural heritage. (ANI)

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