Indian Army has issued a Request for Proposal to procure 450 Carl Gustaf Mark-IV 84mm lightweight rocket launchers as part of its infantry modernisation programme. The shoulder-fired weapons will replace older systems with improved accuracy, reliability and mobility. The launchers are expected to strengthen India's frontline combat capabilities.

New Delhi: In a major boost to its infantry firepower modernisation drive, the Indian Army has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the procurement of 450 units of the 84mm Light Weight Rocket Launcher, Carl Gustaf Mark-IV, complete with accessories and spares. According to the RFP, the weapon should be weighing no more than seven kilograms, a barrel life of 1,500 rounds or 15 years, with an effective range of 350 - 800 metres.

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Crucially, the new launcher must outperform the older Mark-III variant in both accuracy and reliability, while functioning reliably in temperatures ranging from -20°C to +50°C, a clear nod to India’s diverse operational terrain, from high-altitude Himalayan posts to the deserts of Rajasthan.

“Delivery is expected within 12 months of contract signing.”

Notably, the RFP also restrict bidders from countries sharing a land border with India, a provision introduced in the aftermath of heightened border tensions in recent years.

About the tender

The tender also lays out a rigorous 15-year product support obligation on the winning vendor, along with a 24-month warranty and mandatory Joint Receipt Inspection protocols once the equipment lands on Indian soil.

It is pertinent to mention here that the move reflects the Army’s continued push to replace legacy anti-tank and bunker-busting systems with lighter, more lethal, shoulder-fired platforms, reinforcing infantry units at a time of sustained focus on border preparedness.