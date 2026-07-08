A home security camera recorded a frightening incident in which a one-year-old girl fell down a flight of stairs after waking up alone while the nanny looking after her remained fast asleep.

The child's mother, who was at work, noticed through the live camera feed that the nanny was not responding.

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She immediately tried speaking through the home's speaker system and even activated the security alarm, hoping the loud sound would wake her. Despite the baby's cries and the alarm, the nanny did not react.