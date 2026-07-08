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Mother Watches in Horror As Baby Falls Down Stairs After Nanny Sleeps Through Cries | Viral Video
A frightening CCTV video has gone viral after showing a one-year-old girl falling down a staircase while the nanny responsible for her care slept through the child's cries and repeated alarms. The mother, watching remotely from work, called police.
Baby falls down the stairs, CCTV captures terrifying moments
A home security camera recorded a frightening incident in which a one-year-old girl fell down a flight of stairs after waking up alone while the nanny looking after her remained fast asleep.
The child's mother, who was at work, noticed through the live camera feed that the nanny was not responding.
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She immediately tried speaking through the home's speaker system and even activated the security alarm, hoping the loud sound would wake her. Despite the baby's cries and the alarm, the nanny did not react.
Child left alone inside the house
As the mother watched in panic, the toddler wandered out of her room without anyone supervising her. Moments later, she lost her balance and tumbled down the staircase into the sitting room.
The little girl managed to stand up and continued crying beside the sofa where the nanny was sleeping. The woman remained unaware of what had happened.
Unable to reach anyone inside the house, the mother contacted police and rushed home herself.
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Police wake the nanny
Police officers arrived at the house and repeatedly knocked on the door before finally waking the nanny. According to reports, she appeared confused and did not realise the child had fallen while she was asleep.
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The child was taken to hospital. Paramedics said the toddler was in a stable condition, although doctors advised close observation because of the serious fall.
Reportedly, it later emerged that the nanny had stayed awake throughout the previous night but had not informed the mother that she was too exhausted to safely care for the child. Reports also claimed she later asked about being paid for the day before checking on the baby's condition, drawing widespread criticism online.
Internet reacts with anger and relief
The CCTV footage quickly spread across social media, with many viewers describing it as heartbreaking and difficult to watch.
The authenticity of the videos has not been independently verified by Asianet Newsable.
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Several users questioned how anyone could sleep through a crying child and a loud security alarm. Others said safety gates at the top and bottom of staircases could help prevent similar accidents. While many criticised the nanny's actions, most comments focused on relief that the little girl survived the terrifying fall without life-threatening injuries.
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