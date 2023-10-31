Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Noida: Retired IAS officer, woman get into heated dispute over allowing dog in lift (WATCH)

    A heated altercation erupted between a retired IAS and a woman leading up to an assault from both the sides allegedly over the latter taking her pet dog in the elevator. According to reports, the retired civil servant did not allow the woman to take her dog in the lift at Park Laureate society in Sector 108, Noida. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 5:57 PM IST

    A dispute over taking a dog in an elevator led to a clash between residents in a Noida apartment on Monday. After a retired government servant at Park Laureate Society in Sector 108 forbade a lady from bringing her dog inside the elevator, it began to rain blows and slaps.

    The Noida police have received an official complaint, and an inquiry has been started. When the dog owner and the retired officer pulled out their phones to record the event, chaos broke out. The former IAS officer is seen slapping the woman after she snatches a phone from his hand in the now-viral video on social media in an attempt to stop him from capturing the argument.

    Further in the video, another man, in white t-shirt, who is said to be the woman’s husband, could also be seen thrashing the retired IAS officer in retaliation. The apartment's security officers had to intervene to separate the two men.

    Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar stated on X that there has been a disagreement about bringing the dog in the elevator and that there may have been a physical altercation between the two parties based on early reports.

    “There has been a dispute regarding taking the dog in the lift. Talks are being held with both the parties, ACP-1 Noida Maya police station in-charge is at the spot. According to preliminary information, there has been a fight between both the parties, CCTV is being observed… after investigation, necessary action will be taken,” Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar’s X post read.

    Several apartments in Noida have barred taking dogs in elevators, but the pet owners argue such directions are not legally enforceable.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 5:57 PM IST
