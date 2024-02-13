Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'No signs of mental illness,' says Goa Police in court regarding Bengaluru CEO accused of killing son

    The report stated that Seth provided clear and rational answers during the examination, displaying intact judgment, with no signs of psychotic or pervasive mood symptoms. It refuted claims of any active death wish or suicidal tendency reported by Seth.

    Suchana Seth, the CEO of an AI start-up accused of killing her four-year-old son, underwent a medical examination that revealed no signs of mental disorder or psychotic behavior, according to police reports presented in the Goa children's court. The examination, conducted on February 2 at the Institute of Psychology and Human Behaviour, found no evidence of "psychopathology" or mental illness in Seth.

    The report stated that Seth provided clear and rational answers during the examination, displaying intact judgment, with no signs of psychotic or pervasive mood symptoms. It refuted claims of any active death wish or suicidal tendency reported by Seth.

    This report, submitted to the court came in response to a plea from the accused's father, who asserted that Seth was suffering from mental illness. He urged the police to assess her mental health.

    As part of an ongoing divorce proceeding, the father had been restricted from meeting his son, and a restraining order granted on August 18, 2022, prevented the spouse from entering Suchana Seth's home or contacting the child through any means.

    Suchana Seth was arrested on January 8 while en route to Bengaluru from Goa. Following her arrest, a Goa court sent her to six-day police custody. The case involves a detailed investigation into the chilling murder of her four-year-old son.

