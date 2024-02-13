Ahlan Modi: Over 35,000 Indians sing Vande Mataram at PM Modi's UAE event; video goes viral (WATCH)

During PM Narendra Modi's 'Ahlan Modi' event at Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi, a remarkable moment unfolded as a large gathering collectively sang Vande Mataram. The video capturing this goosebumps-inducing moment quickly went viral on social media.

At the Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, the 'Ahlan Modi' event witnessed an awe-inspiring display of patriotism as over 35,000 Indians came together to sing Vande Mataram. The video capturing this poignant moment quickly went viral, resonating across social media platforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Indian diaspora at this monumental gathering further underscores the strong bond between the Indian community in the UAE and their homeland.

The massive turnout and enthusiastic participation reflect the enduring spirit of unity and pride among Indians living abroad, as they eagerly await the Prime Minister's words of inspiration and guidance.

Earlier today, PM Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi and was received at the airport by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders held wide-ranging talks soon after Prime Minister Modi arrived in the UAE during which they reviewed the strategic partnership, discussed new areas of cooperation and witnessed the signing of several agreements, including a bilateral investment treaty.

During their talks, PM Modi also expressed gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generous support and for granting land for the construction of a Hindu temple, which symbolizes his deep affinity for India.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, marking the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

In his opening remarks, Modi said the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi is an example of the "President's affinity towards India and his vision for the UAE's bright future."

The BAPS Hindu Mandir, situated in Abu Mureikhah near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, occupies approximately 27 acres of land in Abu Dhabi. Construction work on the structure has been underway since 2019, with the land for the temple generously donated by the UAE government.

The construction of the BAPS temple would not have been possible without your support," he said.

Modi reminisced about his initial meeting with President Sheikh Mohamed, where he mentioned the need for land for the temple. He highlighted how the President promptly responded to the request, demonstrating his immediate support and cooperation.

"Such trust and love itself represent the strength of our unique relationship," Modi said.

The inauguration of the BAPS temple follows three weeks after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, an event spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi. In addition to the BAPS temple, the UAE houses three other Hindu temples situated in Dubai. Distinguished by its expansive area and stone architecture, the BAPS temple will surpass all others in the Gulf region, emerging as the largest Hindu temple in the area.