Nikki Yadav murder case: Delhi court sends accused Sahil Gehlot to 12-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday (February 22) remanded Sahil Gehlot, who is accused of killing his secretly married wife Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body into a fridge, in 12-day judicial custody.

Gehlot's lawyer said that the Delhi Police have invoked fresh charges against him and others in the case. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal passed the order for sending Gehlot to jail.

Gehlot along with five other co-accused will now be produced in court on March 6. Gehlot's father, two cousins and two friends were arrested in the case. DS Kumar, the counsel for Gehlot, said while the FIR was initially registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the IPC, police have now invoked sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention), 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform) and 212 (harbouring offender) of the penal code.

On February 20, a court had extended the police custody of Gehlot (24) by two days, while the other five co-accused were remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

On February 10, Gehlot allegedly killed Nikki Yadav, stuffed her body inside a refrigerator at his dhaba in southwest Delhi, and went off to marry another woman. The incident had come to light on February 14, four days after the crime.

During the investigation, it came to light that Gehlot had secretly married Yadav in October 2020 and the victim was asking the accused to get social sanction for the marriage, according to police.

Police said Gehlot killed Yadav as she refused to acquiesce to his second marriage fixed by his family.

(With inputs from PTI)