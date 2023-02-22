Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TMC contesting Meghalaya election 2023 is to help 'class-bully' BJP win: Rahul Gandhi

    Addressing an event in Shillong, Rahul Gandhi said, "You know the history of the TMC - the violence and scams that take place in West Bengal. You are aware of their tradition. They spent a huge amount of money in Goa (polls) and the idea was to help the BJP."

    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 5:45 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (February 22) campaigned for the party in poll-bound Meghalaya and launched a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that the party was fighting the elections in the northeast state to ensure that the BJP comes to power.

    The Congress leader also accused TMC and said that it did the same thing during the Goa Assembly election and their idea was to help the BJP.

    Addressing an event in Shillong, Rahul Gandhi said, "You know the history of the TMC - the violence and scams that take place in West Bengal. You are aware of their tradition. They spent a huge amount of money in Goa (polls) and the idea was to help the BJP. That is exactly the idea in Meghalaya. The TMC's idea in Meghalaya is to ensure that the BJP is strengthened and comes to power."

    The Congress leader also said that the BJP is like a "class bully" that respects no one as it thinks that it knows everything. "The BJP-RSS is like a class bully who thinks he knows everything, understands everything and has no respect for anybody else. We have to fight them collectively," the Congress leader said.

    Rahul Gandhi said the Congress would not let the BJP harm Meghalaya's language, culture and history.

    Meanwhile, polling for the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will be held in 59 out of 60 constituencies in the wake of the former home minister's demise.

    The northeast state will go to polls on February 27 and counting of votes will be counted on March 2 along with those of Nagaland and Tripura.

