    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA arrests a key conspirator following massive raids across 3 states

    The NIA took charge of the investigation on March 3, had previously identified Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain as the main accused who orchestrated the blast, along with another conspirator, Abdul Matheen Taha, who remains at large and is also wanted in other cases.

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (March 27) made a significant breakthrough in the Rameshwaram Café blast case by apprehending a key conspirator, Muzammil Shareef, following extensive raids across multiple locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

    The raids were held at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, 5 in Tamil Nadu, and one in Uttar Pradesh, culminated in Shareef's arrest as a co-conspirator in the case.

    According to NIA, Shareef provided logistical support to the primary suspects involved in the explosion that rocked the Café situated on ITPL road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1. The blast caused injuries on several customers and hotel staff, causing significant property damage.

    During the raids, conducted at the residences of the accused and other suspects, law enforcement seized various digital devices and cash, as efforts persist to arrest the remaining fugitives and unveil the broader conspiracy behind the attack.

