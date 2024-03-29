Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast key conspirator Shareef sent to 7-day NIA custody

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Muzamil Shareef in connection with the Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe Bomb Blast Case. Shareef's involvement in manufacturing explosives and gathering contact information of other accused via the dark web is under scrutiny. Financial transactions among the accused suggest a broader conspiracy, prompting the NIA to intensify its investigation.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast key conspirator Shareef sent to 7-day NIA custody
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has stepped up its efforts in uncovering the truth behind the Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe Bomb Blast Case, with the recent arrest of Muzamil Shareef. Following his presentation before the NIA special court, Shareef has been remanded into NIA custody for a week, extending until April 3.

    According to sources familiar with the investigation, Shareef’s role in the manufacturing of explosives is believed to be pivotal. Additionally, authorities suspect his involvement in gathering contact information of other accused individuals, which was allegedly facilitated through clandestine channels such as the dark web. Furthermore, evidence pointing towards financial transactions between the accused has raised suspicions of a larger conspiracy at play. The NIA has vowed to delve deeper into these leads to unearth the entire network behind the bomb blast. 

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA conducts raids in Hubballi, Shivamogga and Bengaluru

    NIA had apprehended Muzammil Shareef as a key conspirator in the Rameshwaram Café blast case. Following extensive raids across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, Shareef was arrested at one of 18 locations targeted by the NIA. The agency, which assumed control of the investigation on March 3, had previously identified Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain as the mastermind behind the blast, along with another suspect, Abdul Matheen Taha, who remains at large.

    According to the NIA, Shareef provided logistical support to the primary suspects involved in the explosion at the Café situated on ITPL road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1. The blast resulted in injuries to several customers and hotel staff, as well as significant property damage.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
