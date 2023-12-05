'Want to make this place Karachi...': BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya confronts hotel owner in Jaipur (WATCH)

BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya, the victor of the Hawa Mahal seat in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Monday took decisive action by issuing directives to close down all street-side non-vegetarian food stalls in the region.

Harnessing the BJP's political momentum in the Rajasthan, MLA Balmukund Acharya, who bagged the Hawa Mahal seat in Jaipur during Sunday's assembly election victory, swiftly took charge, directing the closure of all street-side non-vegetarian food stalls in the region. In several viral videos on X, the BJP MLA on Monday was seen instructing local authorities and police force to take down non-vegetarian food stalls from the streets, claiming that it hurts religious sentiments and implies a threat to the local culture.

MLA Balmukund Acharya expressed his concerns about the sale of non-vegetarian food in the open, stating that it not only hurts sentiments but also tarnishes the religious sanctity. He asserted that he had visited various locations in Jaipur, including Chandi Ki Taksal, Subash Chowk, and Karbala, to ensure the removal of these food stalls. Furthermore, he alleged that some of these illegal slaughterhouses are operated by individuals from Bangladesh.

In one of the viral videos, the BJP MLA is seen having an angry confrontation with MM Khan Hotel owner in Jaipur, where he alleged that they didn't have the legal license to operate in the area. "Where is your license? I am not going to eat sweets and won't allow you as well. Not a single one of you have a license. How will tourists come here? You've dirtied the place completely. Do you want to make this place Karachi? Don't stare at me, this Baba is 'bawal'."

Following this confrontation, people gathered around Balmukund Acharya chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' appreciating the BJP MLA's crackdown on illegal establishments in the area.

The video has sparked a public debate on social media platforms, with opinions divided on the appropriateness of such directives from an elected official.

In response to the viral video, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his disbelief, questioning the legitimacy of such an order. Describing the directive as 'incorrect,' Owaisi asserted, "No one can stop it. If someone wants to set up a non-veg food stall, how can anyone stop it?"

Securing victory in Rajasthan's Hawa Mahal Assembly seat, BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya triumphed over Congress's RR Tiwari by a margin of 600 votes. The BJP emerged as the winner in the Rajasthan Assembly polls with 115 seats, while Congress bagged only 69 seats. Additionally, eight independents clinched victories, while the Bharat Adivasi Party secured triumphs in three seats. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured 2 seats, with one seat each going to the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.