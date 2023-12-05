Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Retired IAS officer accused of rape in Karnataka; Counters with allegations of blackmail in Bengaluru

    Retired IAS officer G. Ramachandra and a 38-year-old woman, anonymously identified, are embroiled in a legal battle at Tilaknagar police station. The woman accused Ramachandra of rape, citing drug and alcohol use, resulting in pregnancy. Ramachandra filed a counter-complaint, alleging blackmail by the woman demanding money. Investigations are ongoing, leaving the situation complex and the claims unverified.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    The Tilaknagar police station recently became the centre of a complex legal battle, embroiling retired IAS officer G. Ramachandra (72) and a 38-year-old woman, whose identity remains anonymous. The situation unfolded when the woman accused the retd. IAS officer Ramachandra of rape, citing the use of drugs and alcohol to facilitate the assault, resulting in her pregnancy. An investigation was launched based on her complaint.

    Blackmail allegations

    In a twist to the case, Ramachandra filed a counter-complaint on September 14 against the woman, identified as Pramila (name changed), alleging blackmail and extortion. His statement highlighted a consensual relationship between them, indicating mutual intimacy during her tenure as a caregiver for his ailing wife. 

    Supreme Court examines legality: Can women be accused in rape cases? Widow's case sparks legal conundrum

    Ramachandra claimed that following the woman's pregnancy, she demanded a substantial amount of money, escalating to an alleged blackmail attempt totalling 10 crores. He further alleged that the demands were enforced by Pramila's mother and a friend, resulting in the recovery of 70 lakhs.

    Officials confirmed both cases have been registered, initiating thorough investigations into the allegations and counter-allegations. Pramila and her mother are under scrutiny for the claimed blackmail, while Ramachandra faces the rape accusation and subsequent legal ramifications.

    The situation remains complex, with authorities yet to ascertain the veracity of the claims made by both parties.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
