    Nehru Memorial in New Delhi officially renamed as Pradhan Mantri Museum and Library

    The NMML was established in 1964 with the goal of documenting and studying India's political and social history, with a particular focus on the period of Jawaharlal Nehru's leadership. Following the development, the Nehru Memorial website has been taken down. 
     

    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 7:54 PM IST

    The Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML) in New Delhi has officially been changed to Pradhan Mantri Museum and Library. The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is an institution dedicated to preserving and showcasing the life, legacy, and works of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. It also served as both a museum and a research library.

    Recalling the sequence of events, the decision to rename the Nehru Memorial was made on June 17, 2023, during a special session chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who also serves as the society's vice president. The unanimous choice was to alter its title to the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library.

    A communication from the Ministry of Culture then disclosed that the NMML's executive council had initially sanctioned the establishment of a museum encompassing all Prime Ministers on the Teen Murti Estate in 2016. The project was eventually unveiled to the public on April 21, 2022. The subsequent decision to modify the institution's name was rooted in the need for alignment with its current pursuits. This revised nomenclature acknowledges all Prime Ministers, signifying the democratization of institutional recollection.

    Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the NMML's executive council, underscored that the Prime Ministers' Museum embodies the nation's dedication to democracy, and the revised name should reflect this renewed character.

    However, the Congress party criticized this move as a "petty" endeavour, alleging that it aimed to distort, demean, and obliterate the legacy associated with Nehru. In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the Congress's response, characterizing it as a quintessential instance of "political indigestion."

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh vehemently opposed the decision, accusing Prime Minister Modi of attempting to manipulate, belittle, and obliterate the name and legacy of the architect of modern India.

    The BJP retaliated through its party president, JP Nadda, who contended that the Congress party's incapacity to acknowledge the existence of leaders beyond "one dynasty" illustrates a classic example of "political indigestion." In a series of tweets, Nadda highlighted, "This is a prime instance of political indigestion – an inability to come to terms with the plain fact that our nation has been built and served by leaders beyond a single lineage."

    About Nehru Memorial Museum and Library

    The NMML was established in 1964 with the goal of documenting and studying India's political and social history, with a particular focus on the period of Jawaharlal Nehru's leadership. It houses a vast collection of documents, photographs, personal papers, letters, and other materials related to Nehru's life and the history of modern India.

    Apart from its archival and research functions, the NMML also hosts exhibitions, seminars, lectures, and other public events to promote the understanding of India's history, culture, and the contributions of its leaders, particularly Nehru. It serves as a hub for scholars, researchers, students, and the public interested in learning about India's past and its journey toward independence and nation-building.

    Following the development, the Nehru Memorial website has been taken down. 

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 8:07 PM IST
