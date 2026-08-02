The 12th National Handloom Day will be celebrated on August 7 in New Delhi with President Droupadi Murmu as the Chief Guest. The event will honour weavers, present awards, and showcase India's rich handloom heritage and traditions.

The Ministry of Textiles will celebrate the 12th National Handloom Day on August 7 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) in New Delhi to showcase India's handloom heritage and recognise the contribution of the handloom weaving community to the country's cultural and economic development.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Textiles, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the celebrations as the Chief Guest. Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita, Secretary (Textiles) Neelam Shami Rao and Development Commissioner (Handlooms) Dr M Beena will also be present on the occasion.

Event Highlights and Awards

According to the Ministry of Textiles, the event will be attended by Sant Kabir Handloom Awardees and National Handloom Awardees along with their family members, handloom weavers from across the country, members of the Awards Selection Committee, eminent personalities associated with the handloom sector, senior government officials, media representatives and other distinguished guests.

A major highlight of the celebrations will be the presentation of the Sant Kabir Handloom Awards and the National Handloom Awards for 2025. A total of 22 awards, including three Sant Kabir Handloom Awards and 19 National Handloom Awards, will be conferred on handloom weavers for their craftsmanship, innovation and contribution to preserving India's handloom traditions.

The occasion will also witness the release of four commemorative postage stamps celebrating India's diverse handloom weaving traditions. Two publications--"Earth. Root. Thread - Aal Dyed Handloom Textiles of Central India" and the Handloom Awards Book 2025--will also be unveiled during the function.

An exhibition featuring award-winning handloom products will be organised on the sidelines of the celebrations. Visitors will also be able to witness live demonstrations of traditional Kani weaving and Wall Hanging weaving.

In addition to the main function on August 7, 2026, other significant events planned around the National Handloom Day include exhibitions, conclaves (designer, IIHT), etc.

Significance of India's Handloom Sector

According to the Ministry, India's handloom sector supports the livelihoods of more than 35 lakh people, with women accounting for over 70 per cent of the workforce. The sector remains a custodian of India's rich textile traditions and an important contributor to environmentally sustainable production practices.

History and Purpose of National Handloom Day

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement launched on August 7, 1905, which gave renewed impetus to indigenous industries and India's handloom sector. The observance recognises the enduring contribution of handloom weavers to the country's cultural heritage and socio-economic development.

Since its inception in 2015, National Handloom Day has served as an occasion to celebrate the artistry, skill and dedication of India's handloom weavers while reaffirming the Government's commitment to the preservation, promotion and sustainable development of the handloom sector. (ANI)