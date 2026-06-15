Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch has arrested a Bihar teen for allegedly accessing NEET aspirants' portal accounts and diverting refund payments into his own bank account. Police say he exploited weak passwords and security gaps to alter banking details in around 150 student profiles. The fraud was uncovered after complaints about suspicious refunds.

A 19-year-old youth from Bihar has been arrested by Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch for allegedly diverting refund payments meant for NEET aspirants into his own bank account by gaining unauthorised access to their accounts on the NEET portal. The accused, identified as Naveen Yadav from Bihar's Gaya district, is alleged to have targeted hundreds of students and changed the bank details linked to their profiles, allowing refund money to be transferred to his account.

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How the Alleged Fraud Came to Light

The case surfaced after the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch received a complaint regarding suspicious refund transactions connected to the NEET-UG portal, according to a report by India Today.

During the investigation, officials discovered that banking details associated with several student accounts had been altered without permission. As a result, refund amounts that were supposed to reach NEET candidates were redirected elsewhere.

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Police said each affected candidate was entitled to a refund of around Rs 1,700.

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More Than 150 Accounts Targeted

According to investigators, the accused allegedly attempted to access more than 350 student accounts and successfully gained control of around 150 of them.

Officials believe he used a brute-force method, a technique that involves repeatedly trying different password combinations until access is gained. Police said weak passwords and security gaps on the portal may have helped him carry out the fraud.

After entering the accounts, he allegedly replaced the students' registered bank account information with his own details.

Cyber Crime Team Traces Money Trail

Investigators sought information from the National Testing Agency (NTA) to identify the accounts that had received the refund payments.

The financial trail eventually led police to the accused in Bihar. Following the investigation, Ahmedabad Police arrested him and brought him into custody for questioning.

Officials are now examining whether he was involved in similar cyber fraud cases elsewhere.

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Security Measures Strengthened

The incident has raised fresh concerns about digital security linked to major examinations.

Following the breach, the NTA reportedly strengthened security measures on the NEET portal. Officials said improvements were made to authentication systems, including the addition of stronger security checks to prevent unauthorised access.

Police noted that certain security weaknesses identified during the investigation have since been addressed.

Investigation Continues

The case comes at a time when the NEET examination process is already under scrutiny following controversy surrounding the alleged paper leak.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing, and further action will depend on the evidence collected during the probe.