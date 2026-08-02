Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma visited a tribal village for the 'Gram Chaupal' initiative, praising the simplicity of rural life. He interacted with villagers, resolved issues on-site, and assessed the impact of government welfare schemes.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said that the simplicity, sense of belonging, and warmth of rural tribal life are the "greatest hallmarks" of the state's cultural heritage. The Chief Minister's visit was part of the 'Gram Chaupal' initiative, during which he also participated in a 'Ratri Chaupal' (night village meeting) to engage directly with the rural community.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sharma shared his experience of staying in the tribal-dominated area. "The simplicity, sense of belonging, and warmth of rural tribal life are the greatest hallmarks of our cultural heritage. After the Gram Vikas Chaupal in Bida Gram Panchayat, traditional food was shared with the villagers at the residence of Shri Prem Tawad ji. The warm hospitality, affection, and the simplicity of rural culture made this moment truly unforgettable. The affection and trust of all of you continuously infuse new energy into my resolve for public service," he said.

Direct Engagement Through Morning Walk and Chaupal

The Chief Minister also went for a morning walk through the village today, interacting with farmers and livestock owners to understand their daily challenges and the impact of government schemes.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, CM Sharma praised the spirit of the villagers, noting that the community primarily consists of farmers and livestock owners. "Under Gram Chaupal, there was 'ratri chaupal' in Beed village. This is a village of farmers and livestock owners. People here earn their livelihood through farming and livestock rearing. But I saw the affection among people, the culture in this village and the desire of women here to go forward in every field. This is really good. This village is really good in every aspect," the Chief Minister said.

Addressing Grievances and Ensuring Scheme Benefits

The Chief Minister further highlighted that the interaction provided an opportunity to address local grievances on the spot. "People told me of their issues, and we have resolved them. The affection among the people here, the satisfaction with the work they do, is really good. They are benefiting from the government schemes," he added.

During his morning walk, the CM was seen stopping to speak with elderly villagers and women, inquiring about the reach of welfare programs and the quality of basic amenities in the area.

The 'Gram Chaupal' program is part of the state government's outreach effort to bridge the gap between the administration and the rural population, ensuring that the benefits of state and central schemes reach the last mile. (ANI)