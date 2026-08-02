BJP MP Vijay Baghel vowed swift revenge after two Chhattisgarh labourers were killed in a Kulgam terror attack. The incident sparked a political row as NC's Farooq Abdullah questioned the timing, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP.

India would avenge the Kulgam terror attack "very swiftly" in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve, BJP MP Vijay Baghel said while paying tributes to the two Chhattisgarh labourers killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed by terrorists in the Kellam area of Kulgam district on Friday. One labourer died on the spot, while the second succumbed to injuries during treatment on Saturday. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation to trace the attackers.

"I pay my humble tributes and respects to the fellow citizens of our country who were killed by terrorists, and I offer my heartfelt homage to them. May God grant their families, and all of us, the strength to bear this grief," the Lok Sabha member from Durg told ANI on Saturday. Asserting that those responsible would face a strong response, he said, "India will certainly avenge this terror in accordance with the Prime Minister's resolve, and we want to convey to those terrorists that this response will come very swiftly."

Political row over attack

Meanwhile, a political row emerged over National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah's comments on the Kulgam attack. Abdullah questioned the timing of the attack, saying such incidents appeared to occur whenever the demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood gathered momentum.

He also called for a thorough investigation, saying it was not yet known who carried out the attack. "It is not even known who carried out the attack or who the perpetrators are. There must be an investigation to identify the attackers. I do not know why this happens only when we ask for the restoration of statehood," Abdullah said.

The remarks drew criticism from BJP leaders, who accused Abdullah of politicising the terror incident. BJP leader Ravinder Raina said political leaders should stand united against terrorism instead of making speculative statements.

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma said linking terrorism with the statehood issue was illogical, describing terrorism as a proxy war sponsored by Pakistan.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma also criticised Abdullah's remarks, alleging that certain leaders repeatedly attempted to absolve Pakistan of responsibility for terrorism.

BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa said Abdullah should have condemned the attack and stood with the bereaved families instead of making such statements.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)