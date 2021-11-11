NCPCR writes to CBFC over screening and certification of screening 8 same-sex films in West Bengal schools

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after taking cognisance of the screening of eight short films on same-sex relationships in West Bengal schools on Wednesday following complaints regarding the same. The movies directed by Salim Shekh, Manish Chowdhury, Saptarshi Ray, and Avijit Marjit are to be screened by a partner organisation of the UNICEF, Prayasam, to promote inclusiveness.

While taking note of the issue through media reports, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo sought details from the CBFC about the short movies based on gay and homosexual relationships and confirmation whether these movies have been certified and also the category of the certification. Kanoongo also wrote to UNICEF India representative Yasumasa Kimura seeking the “mandate under which the movies have been selected to be screened for minors”. The Child rights and protection governing body has sought CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi’s response on the same within 10 days.

The movies are set to premiere at the 8th Bad and Beautiful World Film Festival at Kalanjali Art Space in Kolkata on December 3. Based on the lives of same-sex couples, the short films were to be screened in schools and educational institutes after their re-opening, so as to provide an inclusive environment to the youth belonging to the LGBTQ+ community and promote inclusivity among children. The movies mentioned include 'Dwitiya Purush', 'Dhora Pore Gechi Aami', 'Dutto', 'Deya Neya', 'Durbin', 'Dekha', 'Dakkhina' and 'DumbBell'.

The movies were produced by Prayasam’s Visual Basic -- which is Asia’s first grassroots studio promoted by Adobe. As per the organisation, the movies were made under a series called ‘Resh’ meaning (reverberance). The social organisation on its Facebook page wrote in a post, “This year we have made 8 films. The series is titled RESH (reverberance) is an anthology of 8 short films dealing with diverse stories of love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope. Intertwining stories of people belonging to a cross-section of society,” Republic reported.