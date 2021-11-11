  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NCPCR writes to CBFC over screening and certification of screening 8 same-sex films in West Bengal schools

    The movies are set to premiere at the 8th Bad and Beautiful World Film Festival at Kalanjali Art Space in Kolkata on December 3.

    NCPCR writes to CBFC over screening and certification of screening 8 same-sex films in West Bengal schools-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 12:29 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after taking cognisance of the screening of eight short films on same-sex relationships in West Bengal schools on Wednesday following complaints regarding the same. The movies directed by Salim Shekh, Manish Chowdhury, Saptarshi Ray, and Avijit Marjit are to be screened by a partner organisation of the UNICEF, Prayasam, to promote inclusiveness.

    While taking note of the issue through media reports, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo sought details from the CBFC about the short movies based on gay and homosexual relationships and confirmation whether these movies have been certified and also the category of the certification. Kanoongo also wrote to UNICEF India representative Yasumasa Kimura seeking the “mandate under which the movies have been selected to be screened for minors”. The Child rights and protection governing body has sought CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi’s response on the same within 10 days.

    Also read: Ahead of Chhath Puja, boats, barricades, water-spraying contain toxic foam in Yamuna river

    The movies are set to premiere at the 8th Bad and Beautiful World Film Festival at Kalanjali Art Space in Kolkata on December 3. Based on the lives of same-sex couples, the short films were to be screened in schools and educational institutes after their re-opening, so as to provide an inclusive environment to the youth belonging to the LGBTQ+ community and promote inclusivity among children. The movies mentioned include 'Dwitiya Purush', 'Dhora Pore Gechi Aami', 'Dutto', 'Deya Neya', 'Durbin', 'Dekha', 'Dakkhina' and 'DumbBell'.

    The movies were produced by Prayasam’s Visual Basic -- which is Asia’s first grassroots studio promoted by Adobe. As per the organisation, the movies were made under a series called ‘Resh’ meaning (reverberance). The social organisation on its Facebook page wrote in a post, “This year we have made 8 films. The series is titled RESH (reverberance) is an anthology of 8 short films dealing with diverse stories of love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope. Intertwining stories of people belonging to a cross-section of society,” Republic reported. 

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 12:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Education Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary-dnm

    National Education Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary

    Video Icon
    motorbike crashes into shop in Telangana - gps

    SHOCKING: Watch motorbike crashes into shop in Telangana

    Video Icon
    Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella speaks on booster dose after 6 months of 2nd Covaxin shot-dnm

    Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella speaks on booster dose after 6 months of 2nd Covaxin shot

    Video Icon
    Big decision likely on minimum pension rate soon; EPF interest unlikely to change

    Big decision likely on minimum pension rate soon; EPF interest unlikely to change

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu rains: Red alert issued as IMD predicts heavy showers due to depression in Bay of Bengal-dnm

    Tamil Nadu rains: Red alert issued as IMD predicts heavy showers due to depression in Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    When Boney Kapoor told Arjun Kapoor to stay away from Malaika Arora (Throwback Thursday) RCB

    When Boney Kapoor told Arjun Kapoor to stay away from Malaika Arora (Throwback Thursday)

    Video Icon
    Coronavirus Active cases lowest in 266 days; vaccine coverage goes past the 110-crore mark-dnm

    Coronavirus: Active cases lowest in 266 days; vaccine coverage goes past the 110-crore mark

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal ex-Harleen Sethi reacted to his wedding news with Katrina Kaif RCB

    Here's how Vicky Kaushal's ex-Harleen Sethi reacted to his wedding news with Katrina Kaif

    Video Icon
    National Education Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary-dnm

    National Education Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary

    Video Icon
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk lives up to Twitter promise, sells around 900,000 Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion-dnm

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk lives up to Twitter promise, sells around 900,000 Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon