Ahead of Chhath Puja, boats, barricades, water-spraying contain toxic foam in Yamuna river

Even as a ban on Chhath celebrations on the banks of Yamuna is in place, the Delhi government on Wednesday deployed several tactics such as boats, barricades and water-spraying measures to clean up toxic foam that has been floating on the Yamuna river for the past few days in parts of Delhi. The government swung into action in a face-saving exercise amid sharp criticism after Chhath puja devotees were seen taking a dip in the river.

According to experts, this froth is a result of untreated or poorly treated effluents, including sewage and industrial waste, being released into the water body. “Delhi government has deployed 15 boats to remove the foam that is forming in the Yamuna due to increasing pollution,” a government official said.

Boats are being used to clear-off toxic foam from the river ahead of the Sandhya Arghya on the third day of the Chhath puja during which devotees take a dip in the holy water and worship the Sun. The official said a decision in this regard was taken jointly by the irrigation and flood control department, revenue department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee. A strong cloth was being tied between two boats with the help of which the foam was being brought out to the banks.

A major blame-game among political parties was underway in the capital over the appalling crisis as hazardous foam floating on the Yamuna river is the result of increased ammonia levels and high phosphate content caused by the discharge of industrial pollutants, including detergents, into the river.

While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government has blamed Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the crisis, the Opposition BJP has slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not doing enough and barring devotees from going ahead with their rituals on the banks of the Yamuna.