  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of Chhath Puja, boats, barricades, water-spraying contain toxic foam in Yamuna river

    According to experts, this froth is a result of untreated or poorly treated effluents, including sewage and industrial waste, being released into the water body.

    Ahead of Chhath Puja, boats, barricades, water-spraying contain toxic foam in Yamuna river-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 2:06 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Even as a ban on Chhath celebrations on the banks of Yamuna is in place, the Delhi government on Wednesday deployed several tactics such as boats, barricades and water-spraying measures to clean up toxic foam that has been floating on the Yamuna river for the past few days in parts of Delhi. The government swung into action in a face-saving exercise amid sharp criticism after Chhath puja devotees were seen taking a dip in the river.

    According to experts, this froth is a result of untreated or poorly treated effluents, including sewage and industrial waste, being released into the water body. “Delhi government has deployed 15 boats to remove the foam that is forming in the Yamuna due to increasing pollution,” a government official said.

    Also read: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari takes boat ride in toxic foam-covered Yamuna, slams Delhi government

    Boats are being used to clear-off toxic foam from the river ahead of the Sandhya Arghya on the third day of the Chhath puja during which devotees take a dip in the holy water and worship the Sun. The official said a decision in this regard was taken jointly by the irrigation and flood control department, revenue department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee. A strong cloth was being tied between two boats with the help of which the foam was being brought out to the banks.

    A major blame-game among political parties was underway in the capital over the appalling crisis as hazardous foam floating on the Yamuna river is the result of increased ammonia levels and high phosphate content caused by the discharge of industrial pollutants, including detergents, into the river.

    While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government has blamed Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the crisis, the Opposition BJP has slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not doing enough and barring devotees from going ahead with their rituals on the banks of the Yamuna.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 2:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16 gcw

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16

    Video Icon
    IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, 12 other districts of Karnataka, predicts heavy rainfall-dnm

    IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, 12 other districts of Karnataka, predicts heavy rainfall

    Video Icon
    Afghanistan Security Dialogue: Afghan developments impact region, not just neighbours, says India-dnm

    Afghanistan Security Dialogue: Afghan developments impact region, not just neighbours, says India

    Video Icon
    Nawab Malik drops hydrogen bomb on Devendra Fadnavis: Ex-CM allowed underworld to flourish in Mumbai-dnm

    Nawab Malik drops ‘hydrogen bomb’ on Devendra Fadnavis: Ex-CM allowed underworld to flourish in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    Delhi Police arrest 5 jail officials for helping conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar extort Rs 200-crore money-dnm

    Delhi Police arrest 5 jail officials for ‘helping’ conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar extort Rs 200-crore money

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Hyundai Tucson SUV 2021 gets 5 star rating in Euro NCAP crash test gcw

    Hyundai Tucson SUV 2021 gets 5 star rating in Euro NCAP crash test

    Video Icon
    Japan re-elects Fumio Kishida as Prime Minister in parliamentary vote-dnm

    Japan re-elects Fumio Kishida as Prime Minister in parliamentary vote

    Video Icon
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 launched know everything from price to features gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 launched; know everything from price to features

    Video Icon
    Rhea Chakraborty drug case: Actor to get her laptop and phone back from NCB, access to back account drb

    Rhea Chakraborty drug case: Actor to get her laptop and phone back from NCB, access to back account

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16 gcw

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon