NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital; to be discharged on November 2

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated. According to the NCP, Pawar is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. The NCP continued, "Following that (being discharged), Pawar will participate in party camps in Shirdi on November 4-5.

"All office bearers and workers of the Nationalist Congress Party should not gather outside the hospital," the NCP said, citing a request made by the party's state general secretary, Shivajirao Garje, in an official letter.

Previously, Sharad Pawar was hospitalised on April 11, last year, when he was scheduled to undergo gallbladder surgery the following day. The NCP chief was diagnosed with gallbladder stones.

According to reports, on March 30, 2021, he underwent an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedure to remove one of the gallstones that had slipped into his bile duct.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar will participate in the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on November 8, a day after it enters Maharashtra through Nanded, in addition to participating in his party's camps in Shirdi. Earlier, Pawar stated that Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat met and invited him to participate in Rahul Gandhi's yatra.

Nana Patole, the Maharashtra Congress chief, confirmed the development and said that Pawar had accepted the invitation to participate in the nationwide march. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray has also been invited, according to Patole, but the latter has yet to confirm his attendance.

According to the NCP chief, Congress' nationwide initiative aims to eliminate hatred and bring society together. The NCP and other political parties will, whenever possible, stand behind the Congress initiative in the state, he announced on October 23.

