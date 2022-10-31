Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital; to be discharged on November 2

    Sharad Pawar was previously hospitalised on April 11, last year, when he was scheduled to undergo gallbladder surgery the following day. The NCP chief was diagnosed with gallbladder stones.
     

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital; to be discharged on November 2 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 2:07 PM IST

    The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated. According to the NCP, Pawar is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. The NCP continued, "Following that (being discharged), Pawar will participate in party camps in Shirdi on November 4-5.

     

     

    "All office bearers and workers of the Nationalist Congress Party should not gather outside the hospital," the NCP said, citing a request made by the party's state general secretary, Shivajirao Garje, in an official letter.

    Previously, Sharad Pawar was hospitalised on April 11, last year, when he was scheduled to undergo gallbladder surgery the following day. The NCP chief was diagnosed with gallbladder stones.

    According to reports, on March 30, 2021, he underwent an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedure to remove one of the gallstones that had slipped into his bile duct.

    Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar will participate in the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on November 8, a day after it enters Maharashtra through Nanded, in addition to participating in his party's camps in Shirdi. Earlier, Pawar stated that Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat met and invited him to participate in Rahul Gandhi's yatra.

    Nana Patole, the Maharashtra Congress chief, confirmed the development and said that Pawar had accepted the invitation to participate in the nationwide march. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray has also been invited, according to Patole, but the latter has yet to confirm his attendance.

    According to the NCP chief, Congress' nationwide initiative aims to eliminate hatred and bring society together. The NCP and other political parties will, whenever possible, stand behind the Congress initiative in the state, he announced on October 23.

    Also Read: Shinde-Fadnavis regime acts like 'agents' of Gujarat: Opposition attacks Maha govt after losing projects

    Also Read: Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde govt removes security cover of 25 MVA leaders; here's why

    Also Read: Never heard of it: Sharad Pawar on Ashok Chavan's claim that Shiv Sena proposed alliance govt in 2014

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 2:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Supreme Court to hear case seeking further protection for Shivling before November 12 AJR

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Supreme Court to hear case seeking further protection for Shivling before November 12

    Gujarat Election 2022 Asianet News Pre-Poll Survey result AAP ahead on Vijay Rupani Rajkot West assembly seat

    Asianet News Pre-Poll Survey: AAP ahead on Vijay Rupani's Rajkot West seat

    Morbi bridge collapse: 5 similar tragedies that took place in last 10 years across the country AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse: 5 similar tragedies that took place in last 10 years across the country

    Delhi electricity subsidy October 31 is the last day to avail it here is how to apply last minute gcw

    Delhi electricity subsidy: October 31 is the last day to avail it; here's how to apply last minute

    Alpassi Arattu Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Airport to halt flight services for 5 hours on November 1; here's why AJR

    Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Airport to halt flight services for 5 hours on November 1; here's why

    Recent Stories

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Supreme Court to hear case seeking further protection for Shivling before November 12 AJR

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Supreme Court to hear case seeking further protection for Shivling before November 12

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: What makes Suryakumar Yadav gameplay special? Stephen Fleming, Faf du Plessis explain-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: What makes Suryakumar's gameplay special? Fleming, du Plessis explain

    Gujarat Election 2022 Asianet News Pre-Poll Survey result AAP ahead on Vijay Rupani Rajkot West assembly seat

    Asianet News Pre-Poll Survey: AAP ahead on Vijay Rupani's Rajkot West seat

    Elon Musk denies reports about laying off Twitter employees to avoid stock grants gcw

    Elon Musk denies reports about laying off Twitter employees to avoid stock grants

    Fans question Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'double dinner' amidst food crisis drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Fans question Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'double dinner' amidst food crisis

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon