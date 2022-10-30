Shinde-Fadnavis regime acts like 'agents' of Gujarat: Opposition attacks Maha govt after losing projects

According to Nana Patole of the Congress, the treacherous Shinde-Fadnavis regime here acts like 'agents' of Gujarat. For the past eight years, the BJP at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been sabotaging the state's interests by moving major industries, investments, and institutions to his home state.

Amid the uproar over the loss of mega projects, previously Vedanta Foxxcon and Bulk Drug Park, the most recent Tata consortium-Airbus project, Maharashtra's opposition leaders have called for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's resignation. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction and other Maharashtra Opposition parties have now targeted CM Eknath Shinde.

"Eknath Shinde has visited Delhi several times; however, he does not appear to have raised the Maharashtra issues. I haven't heard him say anything about the Tata Airbus project coming to the state. We have raised the issue of Vedanta Foxxcon and Bulk Drug Park projects both in government and in Opposition," said Aaditya Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister.

"Eknath Shinde is preoccupied with retaining his position as Chief Minister... Gujarat is continuing its surgical strikes on Maharashtra," Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Mahesh Tapse said. He urged the CM to follow in the footsteps of former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and ask him to resign.

"For the past eight years, the BJP at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been undermining the state's interests by shifting important industries, investments, and institutions to his home state. The treacherous Shinde-Fadnavis regime in Maharashtra is acting like 'agents' of Gujarat, claimed Nana Patole, president of the Congress' Maharashtra unit.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde has said that the state will receive significant investments in the coming days.

"There has been a discussion about the state's industries, and our industries minister is speaking on the topic. I don't wish to add anything more about it now. (However,) the government will not fail to generate jobs for young people," Shinde explained.

Also Read: Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde govt removes security cover of 25 MVA leaders; here's why

Also Read: Calling girl 'item' is derogatory, objectifies her in sexual manner': Mumbai court

Also Read: 20 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in Maharashtra; many passenger trains cancelled