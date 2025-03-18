Nagpur violence: 'Windows smashed, cars burnt...' Locals recall mob fury and property damage

Read Full Article

Nagpur: Multiple houses, vehicles, and a clinic were damaged following rumours that a holy book had been set on fire during a protest in Nagpur. The agitation was led by a right-wing group demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb. The violence erupted on Monday (Mar 17) evening, leading authorities to enforce prohibitory orders in various parts of the city. Police later confirmed that the situation had been brought under control.

Officials stated that the unrest began around 7.30 pm in central Nagpur when a mob, angered by the rumours, pelted stones at the police. Six individuals, including three police officers, sustained injuries in the incident.

A second wave of violence occurred later between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm in the Hansapuri area near Old Bhandara Road. During this time, mobs torched vehicles and vandalised several homes and a clinic. Eyewitnesses claimed that several cars were also set ablaze in the Chitnis Park-Shukrawari Talao area.

Several residents of the Old Hislop College area reported that a mob stormed their neighbourhood around 7.30 pm, pelting stones at houses and setting vehicles on fire.

“A total of four cars were damaged, and one was completely destroyed in the blaze. They also smashed windows and broke water coolers before fleeing the scene,” one resident recounted.

In Hansapuri, 50-year-old Sharad Gupta shared that his four two-wheelers were torched during the chaos, and he sustained injuries in the incident.

“They even ransacked my neighbour’s shop. The police only arrived about an hour later,” Gupta said, urging authorities to take swift action.

Another local resident, Vansh Kawle, mentioned that the rioters destroyed CCTV cameras before trying to force their way into homes. Meanwhile, a tea vendor operating near a clinic reported that the mob vandalised the medical centre, damaging furniture and scattering medicines.

After conducting overnight search operations, police confirmed the arrest of 15 individuals from the Mahal area.

In response to the unrest, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari appealed to the public to uphold peace and communal harmony. Nagpur's guardian minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, is scheduled to visit the affected Mahal area later today.

