    Never heard of it: Sharad Pawar on Ashok Chavan's claim that Shiv Sena proposed alliance govt in 2014

    "If the Nationalist Congress Party had received a proposal, I would have known about it. Though NCP leaders have the authority to make decisions, they at least keep me informed. So whatever Ashok Chavan said, I never heard about it," Sharad Pawar explained.

    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 5:15 PM IST

    The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, on Mondy, dismissed Congress leader Ashok Chavan's claim that Shiv Sena wanted to form a government in alliance with Congress after breaking ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party and was told to consult Pawar.

    While talking to the media in Pune, Pawar also stated that Congress organises the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and that there is no reason for other parties to join Rahul Gandhi's foot march.

    When asked about Chavan's claim that the Shiv Sena proposed forming a government with the Congress and the NCP in 2014, Pawar said no such proposal was made to the Nationalist Congress Party.

    "If NCP had received a proposal, I would have known something about it. Though NCP leaders have the authority to make decisions, they at least keep me informed. So whatever Ashok Chavan said, I never heard about it," Pawar said. 

    Chavan claimed Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, the incumbent chief minister, was part of a delegation that met with him to discuss forming a Sena-Congress coalition government.

    The senior Congress leader also claimed that Shinde approached him with a proposal to break ties with the BJP and that the latter asked him to consult Sharad Pawar. If he agreed, Chavan would approach the Congress's central leadership, but nothing came of it.

    The Shiv Sena is an alliance partner of the NCP and the Congress in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which ruled from November 2019 to June 2022.

    When asked if the NCP would participate in the Maharashtra leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' Pawar said it was Congress' programme, and he didn't see why other parties (parties) should.

    "I also don't see anyone inviting (other parties) to join the yatra," he added.

    When asked about the brawl between Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and the Eknath Shinde faction over the holding of Dussehra rallies, the NCP chief stated that conflicts (between two factions) do occur.

    "It is not a new thing, but there must be some limitations when such conflict arises. If something happens due to exceeding that limit, it is not good for the state," Pawar added. 

    Pawar stated that senior and responsible leaders should step forward to improve the atmosphere in the state, with the chief (minister) bearing the primary responsibility.

    Pawar explained, "He is also the chief of Maharashtra's 14 crore people, so he bears more responsibility. We can only hope that both sides will behave in such a way (during the rallies) that bitterness does not grow. If both factions of the Shiv Sena agree not to do anything that will fuel hatred, it will help to improve the state's situation."

    When asked if the NCP is supporting the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's Shivaji Park congregation, Pawar stated that it is the Sena's event, while the rally is organised separately by the Shinde-led faction. "The other party has no reason to participate."

    When asked about the Maratha reservation, the veteran politician stated that the state government should decide. "The state government should take every precaution to ensure that there is no bitterness among the people (over the issue)," Pawar concluded. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 5:19 PM IST
