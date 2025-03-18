'Certain people in BJP keep spreading hatred': AIMIM condemns Nagpur violence, calls for probe

Condemning the violence which broke out in Nagpur, Maharashtra over demands of removing Aurangzeb's grave, AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan alleged that certain members of Bharatiya Janata Party "keep spreading hatred."

Mar 18, 2025

Condemning the violence which broke out in Nagpur, Maharashtra over demands of removing Aurangzeb's grave, AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan alleged that certain members of Bharatiya Janata Party "keep spreading hatred." Pathan also alleged that the party is trying to divert attention from real issues by taking up the issue of "40-year-old Aurangzeb."

Demanding a probe into the violence, Pathan said in a self-made video, "We condemn every act of violence. It should not happen and people should follow law and order, Maharashtra govt should probe why such violence happened."

Pathan continued, "There are certain people in BJP, who keep spreading hatred. We kept saying there should be action against such people."

A curfew was imposed in multiple areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following tensions erupting after the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave, read a Maharasthra Police notification.

Also read: Nagpur violence: 'Windows smashed, cars burnt...' Locals recall mob fury and property damage

The order stated that the police have imposed a "communication ban (curfew)" in affected areas under Section 163 to prevent further incidents and maintain peace.

However, the order clarifies that it "will not be applicable to police officers/employees on duty as well as government/administrative officers/employees, students appearing for essential services, and persons related to the fire brigade and various departments."

According to the official order issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions will remain in place until further notice.
The curfew applies to police station limits in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar.

Earlier at 7:30 pm on Monday, around 80 to 100 people reportedly gathered in Bhaldarpura, creating tension and disrupting law and order. The order notes that the gathering caused distress to the public and affected the movement of people on the roads. 

Also read: Nagpur Violence: Curfew imposed in several parts of city after protests over Aurangzeb's grave

