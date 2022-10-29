Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde govt removes security cover of 25 MVA leaders; here's why

    The security cover of former CM Uddhav Thackeray and his family has been retained. The security cover of Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar and his family including his daughter and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule too has been retained.

    First Published Oct 29, 2022, 9:14 AM IST

    The Maharashtra government has removed security cover from as many as 25 leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. This means the MVA leaders would not have permanent police security outside their houses or escort.

    The decision was taken after a fresh assessment of their security perception, an official said. Those who lost security cover included several former cabinet ministers.

    The security cover of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his family has been retained. The security cover of Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar and his family including his daughter and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule too has been retained. However, some other NCP leaders including Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal and jailed Anil Deshmukh have been removed. 

    Patil, Bhujbal and Deshmukh have been home ministers in the past. The security cover of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad has been maintained. Interestingly, Milind Narvekar, personal secretary and trusted aide of Uddhav Thackeray, has been given 'Y-plus-escort' cover.

    Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar (NCP) and NCP leader Dilip Walse- Patil, who was home minister in the previous MVA government, too have been given 'Y-plus-escort' cover. 

    The other leaders who lost categorized security cover included Nawab Malik (NCP), Vijay Wadettiwar, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole, Satej Patil (all Congress), Bhaskar Jadhav (Shiv Sena), Dhanajay Munde (NCP), Sunil Kedare (Congress), Narhari Zirwal (NCP) and Varun Sardesai (Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Eknath Khadse (NCP), Anil Parab and Sanjay Raut (both Shiv Sena UBT). Kalaben Delkar, MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, too lost her security cover.

