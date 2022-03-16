Navjot Singh Sidhu quits Punjab Congress chief's post as 'desired' by Sonia

Sidhu took to Twitter to share the resignation letter he sent to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Nearly a week since the Congress party was removed from power in the Punjab assembly election, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday resigned from the post of Punjab Congress Chief.

Sidhu said that he had resigned "as desired" by Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Sidhu himself was defeated from the Amritsar East seat in the recently concluded Punjab assembly elections. Sidhu was defeated by AAP candidate Jeevanjyot by a margin of 6,750 votes.

Under Sidhu's leadership, the party could only manage to win 18 seats out of the 117 in the Punjab assembly. After the election result came out, there had been mounting demand for Sidhu's resignation. Many held him responsible for Congress's defeat in the election. Following the poll mandate, Sidhu had asserted that the voice of the people is the voice of God and that the Congress party should understand with humility and bow to it.

The infighting with Congress in the run-up to the election was cited as one of the biggest reasons why AAP was able to defeat the grand old party without breaking a sweat.

Sidhu had resigned as the PCC chief in September 2021, demanding the removal of DGP I P S Sahota and Advocate General A P S Deol. The September resignation drama was reportedly in the backdrop of a rift with the then newly-appointed chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi.

Before Sidhu, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal and Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar had quit their posts taking moral responsibility for the party's electoral defeat in the states.

Also Read: 'Get vaccinated' PM Modi tells 12-14 age group as India expands vaccination drive