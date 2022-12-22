Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nasal vaccine gets green light in India amid latest COVID scare

    Amid the global surge in coronavirus cases, the nasal vaccine has got a go-ahead as India is stepping up the vaccination drive. Nasal vaccines are considered better than their injectable counterparts.

    Nasal vaccine gets green light in India amid latest COVID scare gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 8:52 PM IST

    The nasal vaccine has been approved in the midst of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak as India ramps up its immunisation campaign. The expert committee which approves vaccines has given a nod to the nassal vaccine today. The significant action was taken as Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a COVID review meeting to assess readiness.  This comes ascases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which has been apparently driving China’s current surge of COVID cases, were detected in India.

    The first intra-nasal COVID vaccination ever created for use in emergency conditions in people aged 18 and above was authorised by India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on December 1. 

    Also Read | Karnataka makes masks mandatory in indoor locations, testing must for flu-like symptoms

    Comparing nasal vaccinations to their injectable counterparts reveals significant advantages. Nasal vaccinations offer protection at the virus' entrance locations, the nose or upper respiratory tract, in addition to being simple to store, distribute, and produce less waste.

    The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's call for vaccination and COVID-appropriate behaviour, including the use of masks in crowded locations, has brought immunisation into sharp spotlight.

    Also Read | PM Modi reviews Covid-19 situation in India; likely to bring back mask rule

    India has been on high alert since reports of a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases were made by, among other nations, China, the US, and Japan. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health, stated on Thursday that the Center is dedicated to combating the epidemic and encouraged states to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour in public settings following the holiday season.

    Addressing both Houses of Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session, the Minister told parliamentarians that the Central government was keeping an eye on the global Covid-19 situation and taking steps accordingly. He also advised the states to increase genome sequencing to track new variants timely.
     

    Also Read | 'Excuses to stop...': Rahul Gandhi reacts to Mandaviya's letter over COVID norms

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 8:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganga river water as cure for Covid? Modi govt clears the air

    Ganga river water as cure for Covid? Modi govt clears the air

    Karnataka makes masks mandatory in indoor locations testing must for flu like symptoms gcw

    Karnataka makes masks mandatory in indoor locations, testing must for flu-like symptoms

    Excuses to stop Rahul Gandhi reacts to Mandaviya letter over COVID norms gcw

    'Excuses to stop...': Rahul Gandhi reacts to Mandaviya's letter over COVID norms

    Delhi govt schools to remain closed during winter vacation; classes to continue for IX-XII AJR

    Delhi govt schools to remain closed during winter vacation; classes to continue for IX-XII

    PM Modi reviews Covid-19 situation in India; likely to bring back mask rule AJR

    PM Modi reviews Covid-19 situation in India; likely to bring back mask rule

    Recent Stories

    Apple MacBook Air M2 available under Rs 1 lakh Check out the deal and how to avail gcw

    Apple MacBook Air M2 available under Rs 1 lakh? Check out the deal and how to avail

    Ganga river water as cure for Covid? Modi govt clears the air

    Ganga river water as cure for Covid? Modi govt clears the air

    Bangladesh vs India 2022-23, 2nd Test Mirpur Umesh Yadav states Kuldeep's exclusion is 'management's call' snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Umesh Yadav states Kuldeep's exclusion is 'management's call'

    Karnataka makes masks mandatory in indoor locations testing must for flu like symptoms gcw

    Karnataka makes masks mandatory in indoor locations, testing must for flu-like symptoms

    football cristiano Ronaldo breaks social media silence following arch-rival Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup 2022 win snt

    Ronaldo breaks social media silence following arch-rival Messi and Argentina's World Cup 2022 win

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon