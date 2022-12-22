Nasal vaccine gets green light in India amid latest COVID scare

Amid the global surge in coronavirus cases, the nasal vaccine has got a go-ahead as India is stepping up the vaccination drive. Nasal vaccines are considered better than their injectable counterparts.

The nasal vaccine has been approved in the midst of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak as India ramps up its immunisation campaign. The expert committee which approves vaccines has given a nod to the nassal vaccine today. The significant action was taken as Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a COVID review meeting to assess readiness. This comes ascases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which has been apparently driving China’s current surge of COVID cases, were detected in India.

The first intra-nasal COVID vaccination ever created for use in emergency conditions in people aged 18 and above was authorised by India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on December 1.

Comparing nasal vaccinations to their injectable counterparts reveals significant advantages. Nasal vaccinations offer protection at the virus' entrance locations, the nose or upper respiratory tract, in addition to being simple to store, distribute, and produce less waste.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's call for vaccination and COVID-appropriate behaviour, including the use of masks in crowded locations, has brought immunisation into sharp spotlight.

India has been on high alert since reports of a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases were made by, among other nations, China, the US, and Japan. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health, stated on Thursday that the Center is dedicated to combating the epidemic and encouraged states to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour in public settings following the holiday season.

Addressing both Houses of Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session, the Minister told parliamentarians that the Central government was keeping an eye on the global Covid-19 situation and taking steps accordingly. He also advised the states to increase genome sequencing to track new variants timely.



