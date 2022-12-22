'Excuses to stop...': Rahul Gandhi reacts to Mandaviya's letter over COVID norms

Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi responded to calls from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and union ministers to suspend the Bharat Jodo Yatra amid concerns of rising COVID-19 cases, calling them "attempts to halt the yatra."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra across the nation, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central Government and said that the group is inventing justifications to halt the march. His statement followed a letter from Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, requesting that he and Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, follow COVID-19 guidelines while on the "Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the ruling party is trying to stop him by using "excuses" like the COVID-19 warning because they are concerned about the increasing influence of his pan-Indian foot march.

Also Read | PM Modi reviews Covid-19 situation in India; likely to bring back mask rule

"It's their (the BJP's) new idea; they wrote me a letter claiming that COVID will arrive and halt the Yatra. These are all justifications for stopping the Yatra; they're afraid of the truth coming from India," said Congress leader.

He further said, "All of them are only pretexts for ending the yatra. Every justification exists. The fact is that these individuals (the BJP) are terrified. They wish to prevent us. Everyone is frightened by India's power. Over a hundred days have passed since we started walking. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, women, men, and children have all joined us. The yatra will go to Jammu and Kashmir."

Also Read | Piyush Goyal withdraws remark on Bihar, says 'no intention to insult state, people'

"In this yatra, people respected one other, hugged each other, and spread love for 24 hours," he continued.

Mansukh Mandaviya advised Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot in a letter earlier this week to either make sure COVID regulations are followed or postpone the march. The Health Minister clarified that the letter was not political at all as it quickly turned into a significant political controversy.

"It's not at all political. Since I am the minister of health, I must handle this. I have consistently kept track of the need to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines," the minister claimed.

Also Read | 'Over 100 YouTube channels blocked for spreading misleading information': Anurag Thakur tells Rajya Sabha