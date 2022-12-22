Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi reviews Covid-19 situation in India; likely to bring back mask rule

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Parameswaran Iyer were among others who participated in the Covid review meeting.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 22) held a review meeting over the Covid-19 situation and the country's preparedness to tackle the deadly infection after four cases of the Omicron sub-variant driving a massive China surge, were found in the country.

    It is reportedly said that after the meeting concludes, the Centre is likely to issue a note advising the states and UTs to ramp up testing and surveillance and urge people to use masks in crowded places and maintain social distancing norms during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Parameswaran Iyer were among others who participated in the Covid review meeting.

    Concerned over the Covid spike in China, the Centre has already started random testing of visitors from abroad. It is allegedly said that the infrastructure for quarantine and testing is likely to be re-established in the next seven days.

    Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said that the Centre is monitoring the global COVID situation and taking all necessary preventive measures to tackle the threat. He further said that the states have been told to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations. 

    Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha MPs that the continuously evolving nature of the virus poses a threat to global health in a way that impacts virtually every country.

    The Minister said India has been reporting 153 new cases on average every day as against 5.87 lakh on a daily basis across the world.

    "In view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations, states also need to focus on ensuring effective awareness within the community on adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour which includes the use of masks, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene practices, besides following physical distancing," he said.

