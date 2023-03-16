Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Narendra Modi is a major contender for Nobel Peace Prize; committee head is a fan of PM

    Asle Toje, deputy leader of the Nobel Prize Committee, termed Prime Minister Modi as a leader who not only contributes and participates in matters around the globe but also takes care of uplifting India and its economy. 

    Narendra Modi is a major contender for Nobel Peace Prize; committee head is a fan of PM
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the race to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Asle Toje, deputy leader of the Nobel Prize Committee, has described the Indian Prime Minister as the biggest contender for the prize. Toje said that Narendra Modi is the most credible face of peace in the world today. 

    Russian Su-27 fighters dumped fuel on US drone: How did they do it?

    Describing himself as a big fan of Modi, Toje said that the Indian Prime Minister is the most trustworthy leader. He can stop the war (Russia-Ukraine war) and establish peace. India has become a prosperous and powerful nation due to the policies of Narendra Modi. It will be historic if Prime Minister Modi wins the Nobel Peace Prize. Toje termed Prime Minister Modi as a leader who not only contributes and participates in matters around the globe but also takes care of uplifting India and its economy. 

    Who is Asle Toje?

    Toje is the deputy leader of the Nobel Committee of Norway, which elects the Peace Prize winner. A scholar and author, Toje has worked in Belgium, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. He studied at the Universities of Oslo and Tromsø. He has a PhD from the University of Cambridge.

    The Nobel Peace Prize

    The Nobel Peace Prize is given every year to those who have been instrumental in maintaining world peace. This honour is given to the leaders who reduce army deployment and establish peace. Former US President Barack Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009. Kailash Satyarthi of India received this honour in 2014.

    Modi for Russia-Ukraine Peace

    The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has mainly divided the world's countries into two groups. On one side are America and its allies, who are against Russia's attack and are supporting Ukraine. On the other hand, there are countries close to Russia. India has chosen to remain neutral on this. India has good relations with both Ukraine and Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that the Ukraine crisis can be resolved only through diplomacy and dialogue.

    Speaking to a news agency, Toje said that India's intervention to remind Russia of the consequences of using nuclear weapons was very helpful. 'India did not threaten anyone or speak loudly; it made its position known in a friendly manner. We need more of that in international politics,' Toje said, praising Prime Minister Modi Toje for telling Russian President Putin that this is 'not the era of war'.

    With agency inputs

    Major policy shift; US resolution recognises McMahon Line, calls Arunachal Pradesh part of India

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 1:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details AJR

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how AJR

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how

    I want to speak but Rahul Gandhi slams centre over on controversial London remark AJR

    'I want to speak but...': Rahul Gandhi slams centre over on controversial London remark

    VIDEO US releases footage of Russian SU-27 fighter jet dumping fuel on downed MQ-9 drone

    VIDEO: US releases footage of Russian SU-27 fighter jet dumping fuel on downed MQ-9 drone

    Recent Stories

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma - adt

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details AJR

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how AJR

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon