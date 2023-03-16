Asle Toje, deputy leader of the Nobel Prize Committee, termed Prime Minister Modi as a leader who not only contributes and participates in matters around the globe but also takes care of uplifting India and its economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the race to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Asle Toje, deputy leader of the Nobel Prize Committee, has described the Indian Prime Minister as the biggest contender for the prize. Toje said that Narendra Modi is the most credible face of peace in the world today.

Describing himself as a big fan of Modi, Toje said that the Indian Prime Minister is the most trustworthy leader. He can stop the war (Russia-Ukraine war) and establish peace. India has become a prosperous and powerful nation due to the policies of Narendra Modi. It will be historic if Prime Minister Modi wins the Nobel Peace Prize. Toje termed Prime Minister Modi as a leader who not only contributes and participates in matters around the globe but also takes care of uplifting India and its economy.

Who is Asle Toje?

Toje is the deputy leader of the Nobel Committee of Norway, which elects the Peace Prize winner. A scholar and author, Toje has worked in Belgium, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. He studied at the Universities of Oslo and Tromsø. He has a PhD from the University of Cambridge.

The Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize is given every year to those who have been instrumental in maintaining world peace. This honour is given to the leaders who reduce army deployment and establish peace. Former US President Barack Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009. Kailash Satyarthi of India received this honour in 2014.

Modi for Russia-Ukraine Peace

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has mainly divided the world's countries into two groups. On one side are America and its allies, who are against Russia's attack and are supporting Ukraine. On the other hand, there are countries close to Russia. India has chosen to remain neutral on this. India has good relations with both Ukraine and Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that the Ukraine crisis can be resolved only through diplomacy and dialogue.

Speaking to a news agency, Toje said that India's intervention to remind Russia of the consequences of using nuclear weapons was very helpful. 'India did not threaten anyone or speak loudly; it made its position known in a friendly manner. We need more of that in international politics,' Toje said, praising Prime Minister Modi Toje for telling Russian President Putin that this is 'not the era of war'.

