Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russian Su-27 fighters dumped fuel on US drone: How did they do it?

    US European Command said two Russian Su-27 fighters intercepted the unmanned MQ-9 Reaper over international waters and one clipped its propellers. Girish Linganna reports

    Russian Su-27 fighter jets dumped fuel on US drone: How did they do it?
    Author
    Girish Linganna
    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 3:37 PM IST

    The face-off between Russia and the West took a dangerous turn with an American drone crashing into the Black Sea after being intercepted by two Russian Su-27 fighters. The MQ-9 Reaper was flying over international waters when it was intercepted by the Russian jets. The US military criticised the act as being 'reckless'.

    Prior to the collision, the Su-27s reportedly flew in front of -- and dumped fuel on -- the MQ-9 multiple times, which the US military termed environmentally unsound and unprofessional. Although the Pentagon stated that the drone crash occurred during a routine intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operation, Moscow denied any responsibility for the incident.

    Major policy shift; US resolution recognises McMahon Line, calls Arunachal Pradesh part of India

    According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the MQ-9 experienced an uncontrolled descent and crashed due to a sudden manoeuvre, and the Su-27s did not make contact with the US aircraft or employ any aggressive tactics.

    What is a fuel dump, and what is its impact?

    A fuel dump is a procedure in which an aircraft intentionally releases fuel into the air during flight. This is typically done to reduce the weight of the aircraft in emergency situations, or when the aircraft is required to make an immediate crash-landing.

    Fuel dumping is most commonly used in situations where an aircraft needs to make an emergency landing due to an equipment malfunction, such as an engine failure, or if the aircraft is too heavy to land safely without first reducing its weight. By dumping fuel, the aircraft reduces its weight, making it safer to land.

    It is important to note that fuel dumping is not a routine practice and is used only in emergency situations. Additionally, aircraft are designed to minimize the impact of fuel dumping on the environment and public health.

    The fuel is usually dumped at a high altitude, where it can disperse and evaporate before reaching the ground and the crew usually selects a location where the impact to the environment and public health is minimal.

    Regulations around fuel dumping

    Fuel dumping is a crucial procedure for both commercial and military planes, but it is necessary to enhance technologies and procedures to ensure that it is done securely with minimum impact on the surroundings and individuals on land. This entails creating more efficient systems for overseeing and directing fuel dumping procedures and improving collaboration and coordination among various military units.

    Role of international organisations

    The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is an important global organization that regulates fuel dumping operations. It has established guidelines and standards for these operations that are followed by most countries worldwide. However, there is a requirement to enhance these guidelines and guarantee their effective implementation.

    Agonising wait for a US green card could soon end; Read how

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2023, 3:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Despite Make in India push, country still top gun in world's arms import race

    Despite desi push, India still top gun in world's arms import race

    Atmanirbharta goes supersonic: BrahMos Aerospace set for $2.5 billion Indian Navy order for cruise missiles

    Atmanirbharta goes supersonic: BrahMos Aerospace set for $2.5 billion Indian Navy order for cruise missiles

    Ukraine prefers German 'Leopards' in war against Russia; here's why

    Ukraine prefers German 'Leopards' in war against Russia; here's why

    Boost to IAF's operational capability: MoD signs deal with HAL for six Dornier-228 aircrafts snt

    Boost to IAF's operational capability: MoD signs deal with HAL for six Dornier-228 aircrafts

    CISF Raising Day Today: History, significance and duties of the force

    CISF Raising Day Today: History, significance and duties of the force

    Recent Stories

    pro-wrestling Thank you Bellas - Fans emotional as Bella Twins quit WWE; to be known as Garcia Twins henceforth-ayh

    'Thank you, Bellas' - Fans emotional as Bella Twins quit WWE; to be known as Garcia Twins henceforth

    Karnataka chief minister announces construction of 25,000 classrooms over next three years: Report - adt

    Karnataka's chief minister announces construction of 25,000 classrooms over next three years: Report

    Fabricated survey on Karnataka election 2023 attributed to Kannada Prabha, newspaper files complaint

    Fabricated Karnataka assembly election survey attributed to Kannada Prabha, newspaper files complaint

    Jaya Bachchan loses cool when interrupted during RRR speech, leaves Rajya Sabha Chairman in splits AJR

    Jaya Bachchan loses cool when interrupted during RRR speech, leaves Rajya Sabha Chairman in splits

    Kim Kardashian HOT Photos: SKIMS owner sets Instagram ablaze in BOLD black bikini vma

    Kim Kardashian HOT Photos: SKIMS owner sets Instagram ablaze in BOLD black bikini

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon