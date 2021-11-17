Nainital: Police recover live cartridge, 7 shells from Salman Khurshid’s vandalized house

According to the police, the bullets were recovered from the ceiling and walls as a result of aerial firing in Salman Khurshid's home in Ramgarh area of Nainital that was vandalised by a mob on Monday amid uproar over his new book.

A Nainital police team recovered seven shells and one live cartridge from Congress leader Salman Khurshid's house which was vandalised by some people in the midst of a raging row over his recent book. DIG Kumaon Range Nilesh Anand Bharne was quoted as saying that vandals had fired shots inside the Congress leader’s bungalow when they had acted to protest against his book in which Khurshid draws a comparison between Hindutva and terror groups like ISIS.

According to the police, the bullets were recovered from the ceiling and walls as a result of aerial firing in Salman Khurshid's home in Ramgarh area of Nainital that was vandalised by a mob on Monday amid uproar over his new book in which he is accused by right-wingers of drawing a parallel between Hindutva and radical outfits like the ISIS.

Khurshid had later posted video clips of the incident on social media. The clips showed some people burning what appeared to be the Congress leader’s effigy and shouting derogatory slogans against him and the Muslim community. The attack followed the launch of Khurshid’s book, ‘Sunrise over Ayodhya: Nationalism in Our Times’. The book was slammed by the BJP and right-wing organisations.

Also read: Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Retd Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor probe, SC includes 3 IPS officers in SIT

“The forensic team that reached for investigation has recovered seven shells and one live cartridge, most of them due to firing inside the bungalow. Bullets have been found embedded in ceilings and walls,” Nilesh Anand Bharne, Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP) told ANI.

Adding further, he also informed that along with identifying the accused responsible for the incident, the police are also trying to find the absconding accused. So far, the Kumaon Police have booked 21 people for vandalisation of the house of the former Union Minister.

Two Delhi lawyers have also filed complaints with Delhi Police against Khurshid, for allegedly defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism in his book which was released last week. Advocate Vivek Garg in his complaint is seeking to file a case against Khurshid.