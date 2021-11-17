  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nainital: Police recover live cartridge, 7 shells from Salman Khurshid’s vandalized house

    According to the police, the bullets were recovered from the ceiling and walls as a result of aerial firing in Salman Khurshid's home in Ramgarh area of Nainital that was vandalised by a mob on Monday amid uproar over his new book.

    Nainital Police recover live cartridge, 7 shells from Salman Khurshid's vandalized house-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Nainital, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 2:52 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A Nainital police team recovered seven shells and one live cartridge from Congress leader Salman Khurshid's house which was vandalised by some people in the midst of a raging row over his recent book. DIG Kumaon Range Nilesh Anand Bharne was quoted as saying that vandals had fired shots inside the Congress leader’s bungalow when they had acted to protest against his book in which Khurshid draws a comparison between Hindutva and terror groups like ISIS.

    According to the police, the bullets were recovered from the ceiling and walls as a result of aerial firing in Salman Khurshid's home in Ramgarh area of Nainital that was vandalised by a mob on Monday amid uproar over his new book in which he is accused by right-wingers of drawing a parallel between Hindutva and radical outfits like the ISIS.

    Khurshid had later posted video clips of the incident on social media. The clips showed some people burning what appeared to be the Congress leader’s effigy and shouting derogatory slogans against him and the Muslim community. The attack followed the launch of Khurshid’s book, ‘Sunrise over Ayodhya: Nationalism in Our Times’. The book was slammed by the BJP and right-wing organisations.

    Also read: Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Retd Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor probe, SC includes 3 IPS officers in SIT

    “The forensic team that reached for investigation has recovered seven shells and one live cartridge, most of them due to firing inside the bungalow. Bullets have been found embedded in ceilings and walls,” Nilesh Anand Bharne, Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP) told ANI.

    Adding further, he also informed that along with identifying the accused responsible for the incident, the police are also trying to find the absconding accused. So far, the Kumaon Police have booked 21 people for vandalisation of the house of the former Union Minister.

    Two Delhi lawyers have also filed complaints with Delhi Police against Khurshid, for allegedly defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism in his book which was released last week. Advocate Vivek Garg in his complaint is seeking to file a case against Khurshid.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 2:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Big Boys execute Operation Hercules in northern sector

    India's 'Big Boys' execute Operation Hercules in northern sector

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Retd Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor probe, SC includes 3 IPS officers in SIT-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Retd Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor probe, SC includes 3 IPS officers in SIT

    BRO bags Guinness World Records certificate for building road at 19024 ft in Ladakh gcw

    BRO bags Guinness World Records certificate for building road at 19,024 ft in Ladakh

    Kartarpur Corridor reopens norms to be followed how to book for pilgrimage gcw

    As Kartarpur Corridor reopens; take a look at norms to be followed & how to book for pilgrimage

    Setback for Congress in J&K leaders close to Ghulam Nabi Azad quit

    Setback for Congress in J&K; leaders close to Ghulam Nabi Azad quit

    Recent Stories

    To reduce fake spam accounts Instagram to roll out new features Details inside gcw

    To reduce fake, spam accounts, Instagram to roll out new features; Details inside

    Did you like Anushka Sharma's neon monokini? Wanna buy it? Check this out RCB

    Did you like Anushka Sharma's neon monokini? Wanna buy it? Check this out

    India Big Boys execute Operation Hercules in northern sector

    India's 'Big Boys' execute Operation Hercules in northern sector

    Good news for expatriates; UAE announces new labour law

    Good news for expatriates; UAE announces new labour law

    India likely to bar cryptocurrencies for transactions allow them to be held as assets Report gcw

    India likely to bar cryptocurrencies for transactions, allow them to be held as assets: Report

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon