Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of "hooliganism," alleging that 4,000 TMC offices were looted or occupied. She also claimed an IT office was vandalised, workers tortured, and criticised the police for targeting TMC members and leaders.

TMC Offices Looted, Vandalised Addressing party workers, supporters and the public through a Facebook Live, Banerjee alleged that party offices had been ransacked, documents and records taken away and even furniture and party flags damaged. "Nearly 4,000 of our party offices in villages and towns have been forcibly occupied or looted. Documents have been taken away, and even chairs and tables have not been spared. Every political party's flag represents its dignity and honour, yet even those flags have been trampled upon," she said. IT Office Ransacked, Workers Trapped Banerjee also alleged that four TMC workers were trapped inside the party's IT office during an alleged midnight incident and claimed that the premises were vandalised. "Yesterday, BJP goons were allegedly sent to our IT office at midnight. Why were our computers taken? Why were our official papers, documents, records and files ransacked? Four of our people were trapped inside, confined and tortured, and the entire office was vandalised right under the nose of Shakespeare Sarani Police Station," she alleged. Banerjee Slams Police Inaction She said the party was maintaining records of the incidents and the alleged roles of various individuals and police stations. The TMC chief also strongly criticised the police, saying they should function as protectors of citizens rather than target political workers. "I want the police to work as protectors, not as predators. Why are they acting illegally? Who has given the police the right to tell people that they cannot remain with the Trinamool Congress?" she said.Banerjee alleged that police action was being used to intimidate TMC workers and leaders and claimed that women, children, senior citizens, students and young people were also being targeted. She further alleged that more than 14,000 cases had been filed against TMC workers and called for investigations into incidents involving students and young people, including those at Jadavpur University, Presidency and Barasat universities. Allegations of Electoral Malpractice The former Chief Minister also raised the issue of media freedom, alleging that journalists and media organisations were being targeted when their reporting did not favour those in power. The TMC chief also reiterated her allegations regarding the electoral process, accusing the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of allegedly using the entire machinery to "loot" the Bengal Assembly election. "Starting from deleting names in SIR, depriving and intimidating the public, rigging the EVMs, rigging the counting, utilising the central forces, the Union Home Minister had looted the Bengal Assembly election," she said.Banerjee alleged that the BJP's actions were threatening Bengal's culture, education, traditions, civilisation and identity. She also questioned the ongoing electoral roll revision, asking why eligible people were being excluded and why the process was being conducted without adequate consultation with opposition parties. TMC Warns of Protests At the same time, Banerjee said her party would continue to maintain democratic decorum and support the government constructively whenever national interests were involved. "We love our motherland, we love our country, we love democracy, we love our Constitution, and we respect our judiciary," she said.However, she warned that if the alleged "atrocities" continued, she could march to Delhi and, if necessary, stage a dharna outside the residences of BJP leaders. "We do not want to violate any rules. We want to be allowed to live peacefully. It is our democratic right and our constitutional right," Banerjee said.She also appealed to the judiciary and the country's intelligentsia to take note of the situation in West Bengal and called for justice for those affected. Banerjee concluded her address by extending wishes ahead of Janmashtami and invoking the works of Rabindranath Tagore, before saying, "Jai Hind. Jai Bangla." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of unleashing "hooliganism" and alleged that around 4,000 TMC party offices across West Bengal have been forcibly occupied or looted.Addressing party workers, supporters and the public through a Facebook Live, Banerjee alleged that party offices had been ransacked, documents and records taken away and even furniture and party flags damaged. "Nearly 4,000 of our party offices in villages and towns have been forcibly occupied or looted. Documents have been taken away, and even chairs and tables have not been spared. Every political party's flag represents its dignity and honour, yet even those flags have been trampled upon," she said.Banerjee also alleged that four TMC workers were trapped inside the party's IT office during an alleged midnight incident and claimed that the premises were vandalised. "Yesterday, BJP goons were allegedly sent to our IT office at midnight. Why were our computers taken? Why were our official papers, documents, records and files ransacked? Four of our people were trapped inside, confined and tortured, and the entire office was vandalised right under the nose of Shakespeare Sarani Police Station," she alleged.She said the party was maintaining records of the incidents and the alleged roles of various individuals and police stations. The TMC chief also strongly criticised the police, saying they should function as protectors of citizens rather than target political workers. "I want the police to work as protectors, not as predators. Why are they acting illegally? Who has given the police the right to tell people that they cannot remain with the Trinamool Congress?" she said.Banerjee alleged that police action was being used to intimidate TMC workers and leaders and claimed that women, children, senior citizens, students and young people were also being targeted. She further alleged that more than 14,000 cases had been filed against TMC workers and called for investigations into incidents involving students and young people, including those at Jadavpur University, Presidency and Barasat universities.The former Chief Minister also raised the issue of media freedom, alleging that journalists and media organisations were being targeted when their reporting did not favour those in power. The TMC chief also reiterated her allegations regarding the electoral process, accusing the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of allegedly using the entire machinery to "loot" the Bengal Assembly election. "Starting from deleting names in SIR, depriving and intimidating the public, rigging the EVMs, rigging the counting, utilising the central forces, the Union Home Minister had looted the Bengal Assembly election," she said.Banerjee alleged that the BJP's actions were threatening Bengal's culture, education, traditions, civilisation and identity. She also questioned the ongoing electoral roll revision, asking why eligible people were being excluded and why the process was being conducted without adequate consultation with opposition parties.At the same time, Banerjee said her party would continue to maintain democratic decorum and support the government constructively whenever national interests were involved. "We love our motherland, we love our country, we love democracy, we love our Constitution, and we respect our judiciary," she said.However, she warned that if the alleged "atrocities" continued, she could march to Delhi and, if necessary, stage a dharna outside the residences of BJP leaders. "We do not want to violate any rules. We want to be allowed to live peacefully. It is our democratic right and our constitutional right," Banerjee said.She also appealed to the judiciary and the country's intelligentsia to take note of the situation in West Bengal and called for justice for those affected. Banerjee concluded her address by extending wishes ahead of Janmashtami and invoking the works of Rabindranath Tagore, before saying, "Jai Hind. Jai Bangla." (ANI)