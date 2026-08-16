Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh says external forces and an arms lobby are trying to destabilise India due to its economic rise and defence manufacturing. He also cited China's regional activities and urged the Opposition to let Parliament function.

External Forces and Arms Lobby

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, while speaking on alleged attempts to destabilise India, said the country was emerging as an economic power and raised questions over external forces, India's defence manufacturing capabilities and developments in the region.

Harivansh also said the arms lobby had a grievance with India's growing capacity to manufacture its own weapons and questioned why India had purchased all its weapons from abroad prior to 2014. "India is emerging as an economic power. US Secretary of State Rubio state that 'We will never allow...'--implying that they would not permit the rise of another China, as it would pose a challenge. The grievance of the arms lobby is that India is now manufacturing its own weapons. Why were all of India's weapons purchased from abroad prior to 2014?," Harivansh told ANI.

Concerns Over China's Regional Activities

Referring to China's activities in the region, the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman said China was constructing eight to ten international deep-water ports, which he described as effectively encircling India through Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. "China is constructing 8-10 international deep-water ports, effectively encircling India--spanning Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal--while slogans like 'After Nepal, now India' are raised in Delhi... How, then, can I not believe that these matters are influenced by external forces?," Harivansh questioned.

Appeal for Parliament to Function

Speaking on the functioning of Parliament, Harivansh invoked the remarks of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who had urged Opposition members to consider the challenges confronting the country and work together despite political differences. He said political parties had the democratic right to oppose the government and defeat it in elections, but Parliament should be allowed to function, and the government should be allowed to work.

He further said that the government was elected to the Lok Sabha for a five-year term on the basis of a majority mandate and had come to power after making promises to the public. "Late Indira Gandhi once addressed the Opposition: 'So I hope that even though many of the members belong to opposition parties, they will give some thought to the tremendous problems which confront our country. The great challenge which we face in creating a new society--[is to] work together in spite of our differences and even sometimes opposing points of view to create a better life for all of our people.' Oppose as much as you wish, and defeat the government in elections--that is your democratic duty. But let Parliament function; let the government work..."," he said.

Monsoon Session Disruptions

Harivansh's remarks come against the backdrop of opposition demands and disruptions during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. In an interview with ANI on the opposition's demands, he had said the situation was becoming dangerous for parliamentary democracy and argued that discussions on roles and accountability should take place within the democratic forum.

The monsoon session of Parliament saw low productivity in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over opposition demands, including a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah over "police action against protestors" in the national capital on July 20. The two Houses saw repeated adjournments, with the Chair repeatedly urging opposition members to allow normal proceedings. The disruptions were also witnessed during the Question Hour. The government later said that it is ready for debate on the students' protest, and the Home Minister will reply to the but the Congress and other opposition parties did not agree to the offer. The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and ended on August 13. (ANI)