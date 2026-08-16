RJD's Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Bihar govt for the collapse of its exam system and law and order. Citing paper leaks and the Siwan firing on students, he announced a protest march to the Raj Bhavan on August 19 to demand accountability.

Tejashwi Alleges System Collapse, Announces Protest March

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bihar government, alleging a complete collapse of the examination system and law and order in the state. Announcing a protest march to the Raj Bhavan on August 19, Yadav highlighted the recurring issue of paper leaks and the recent violent incident in Siwan where students were allegedly fired upon.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said, "There isn't a single exam or recruitment drive where the paper doesn't get leaked. Whether it is the Class 10 exam, the Class 12 exam, or a recruitment test, the paper leaks every time, and a fair selection process has never taken place." The RJD leader further criticized the state's standing in the education sector, labeling Bihar as the "worst-performing" state.

"Bihar is the worst-performing state when it comes to education. You must have seen the incident that occurred in Siwan; an AK-47 was fired. Students are fighting for their rights, yet they are being fired upon. Who ordered the firing? In light of this, we have decided to hold a march to the Raj Bhavan on August 19 and present our grievances to the Governor," Yadav said.

'Government is Protecting Those Responsible'

Expressing dissatisfaction over the administrative action taken following the Siwan incident, the former Deputy Chief Minister accused the government of shielding high-ranking officials. "We had met the DGP previously as well, and we had asked the government who was responsible for this. No action has been taken so far. Only a single constable has been dismissed, but there has been no suspension of the SP, nor has any major action been taken. The government is protecting those responsible," he alleged.

Reiterating the party's plan for a massive demonstration, Yadav added, "On the 19th, we will march to the Raj Bhavan to demand accountability and justice for the students of Bihar."

Background of the Siwan Clashes

The remarks came after Bihar's Siwan witnessed clashes between student protesters and police personnel during protests on July 25 over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy. Police used tear gas shells and lathi charge to disperse the protesters following reports of stone-pelting. An AK-47 firing incident was also reported during the unrest.

Earlier on July 27, speaking to ANI, Yadav also demanded that the Bihar government make public the details of students arrested in connection with the protests, including the charges against them.

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