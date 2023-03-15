Mumbai shocker! Daughter arrested after mother's body parts found in closet, tank

Rimple Jain was questioned for hours before she was arrested for allegedly murdering her mother in their home in Mumbai's Lalbaug area. The incident came to light after the dead woman's brother and nephew approached the police on Tuesday and reported her missing. They had last seen her on November 26.

Mumbai Police on Wednesday (March 15) said that the mutilated body of a woman was found in a plastic bag stuffed in a closet in her home in the city and her 23-year-old daughter has been arrested in connection to the case.

According to the police, Veena Jain's body was mutilated and pieces of flesh and bones were found in a steel box inside a tank. The body, kept for months in the closet, was in a decomposed state.

When the police searched Veena Jain's first floor apartment, they found the plastic bag in the closet with its grisly contents. How she died is yet to be established.

It can be seen that this is the latest in a series of murders-at-home reported in the last few months. In Delhi's Shraddha Walkar murder case, 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in partner and kept parts of her body in a refrigerator he bought for the purpose, and then scattered across the city's Mehrauli forest.