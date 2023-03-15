Jaya Bachchan loses cool when interrupted during RRR speech, leaves Rajya Sabha Chairman in splits

Replying to this, the RS Chairman said, "Ma'am, aapki aawaz nahi hai. Aapki buland aawaz hai. You have the distinction to belong to a family that has a terrific DNA for creativity in the film industry." As the room settled down, Jaya praised Naatu Naatu, SS Rajamouli, and writer KV. Vijayendra Prasad.

Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan showered praise for SS Rajamouli and RRR at the Rajya Sabha as Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the Oscars. However, she appeared to lose her cool a couple of times during the initial stage of the speech after she was interrupted by several other MP in the House.

As the veteran actress was seen getting all worked up, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar cracked up seeing her reactions.

"Sir, ye chronic disease hoti jaa rahi hai," Jaya said, as she was interrupted during her speech. The RS chairman calmed the room, urging her to continue. "Ye dekhiye, aawaz humare paas bhi hai, hum bhi bol sakte hai," she said.

Replying to this, the RS Chairman said, "Ma'am, aapki aawaz nahi hai. Aapki buland aawaz hai. You have the distinction to belong to a family that has a terrific DNA for creativity in the film industry." As the room settled down, Jaya praised Naatu Naatu, SS Rajamouli, and writer KV. Vijayendra Prasad.

"I also want to contribute and say I know Mr SS Rajamouli very well… The writer (KV Vijayendra Prasad), he is not just the scriptwriter, he is also the story writer as well, he is a member of this House (Rajya Sabha). There have been many, many such people from the creative world, who have been nominated here in this House earlier and today as well," she said.

'This is just the beginning and I would like to congratulate the Indian population, because of whom people in the West are recognising great work by Indian filmmakers," she said in Hindi before concluding her speech.