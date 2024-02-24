Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mumbai-Mauritius flight ordeal: Flyers 'trapped' for 5 hours due to engine snag, face breathing issues (WATCH)

    Several infants and a 78-year-old passenger on Air Mauritius flight MK749 from Mumbai to Mauritius experienced respiratory difficulties due to malfunctioning air conditioning systems during the journey.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    Passengers aboard Air Mauritius flight MK749 from Mumbai to Mauritius found themselves in distressing circumstances when a combination of malfunctioning air conditioning and engine problems plagued their journey. The situation escalated as several infants and a 78-year-old passenger experienced respiratory difficulties due to the lack of proper ventilation.

    According to accounts from a passenger onboard the flight, who spoke to ANI, the ordeal began when passengers boarded the aircraft at 3:45 am, expecting a departure at 4:30 am. However, they were soon met with discomfort as the air conditioning systems failed to function adequately. As if that wasn't enough, the flight encountered an engine problem, further delaying departure.

    “Several infants and a 78-year-old passenger on Mumbai to Mauritius flight MK749 of Air Mauritius developed breathing problems as ACs onboard the flight were not working. The flight was to depart at 4:30 am today. Passengers boarded at 3.45 am onwards but the aircraft developed an engine problem," the passenger was quoted as saying.

    Trapped inside the plane for over 5 hours, passengers endured the stifling conditions without the option to disembark. Amidst the distress, Banudutt Boolauky, a 78-year-old passenger, reportedly grappled with breathing issues, highlighting the severity of the situation.

    Efforts to communicate with airport authorities and Air Mauritius seemingly yielded no resolution, leaving passengers feeling stranded and vulnerable. Despite the evident discomfort and health concerns, the passengers remained confined to the aircraft until the flight was eventually cancelled.

    The cancellation of the flight prompted the initiation of alternative arrangements, although details regarding these measures remain undisclosed. The lack of communication from the airline exacerbates the frustration and anxiety experienced by passengers affected by the incident.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
