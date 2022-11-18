Mumbai man ‘pushes’ partner off building’s water tank, booked for attempt to murder

The Mumbai Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly trying to kill his BPO employee girlfriend by pushing her off the water tank following an argument, in which she suffered grievous injuries.

The Mumbai Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for reportedly attempting to kill his BPO employee girlfriend by pushing her off the water tank of a residential building in the Dahisar area after an altercation in which she sustained serious injuries. The official said that the event happened in the early hours of Sunday at a residence owned by one of the accused's friend.

According to a Dahisar police station officer, the victim, Priyangi Singh, fell 18 feet from a water tank that was on the terrace of a 15th-floor structure.

"According to the accusation made by the victim's father, the accused got into a fight with Priyangi when they were both seated on the water tank while in a drunken state. Then, in a fit of wrath, he pushed her off the tank," he claimed.

Also Read | 15 key points PM Modi made at 'No Money for Terror' conference

According to the official, she had surgery at a hospital here after suffering a serious spinal damage. The victim lived in Malad with her family, whereas the accused lived in Borivali (West) and worked for a BPO. According to the official, the police have called the accused's buddy to take a statement.

He stated, "We are gathering information on the aggregator cabs that the accused ordered to drive Priyangi to his Borivli flat after the assault and subsequently to her Malad house about 8 am. He stated that it is unclear exactly what transpired at the time of the event and that the police are investigating the building's CCTV video.

The victim and the accused had been friends since elementary school. Three months prior, the defendant began working for a BPO business. They often argued, but this time, according to the official, it got worse.

Also Read | Delhi LG Vs AAP war escalates; Kejriwal told to sack govt think-tank vice-chairman, office locked up

According to section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to kill), police have filed a case against the defendant. He was produced in a local court on Thursday, which remanded him a five-day police custody, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)