    Delhi LG Vs AAP war escalates; Kejriwal told to sack govt think-tank vice-chairman, office locked up

    The Lieutenant Governor has also asked Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal to remove Shah from the post of DDCD vice-chairman over allegations of misusing his office for "political purposes".

    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 9:42 AM IST

    Officials on Friday (November 18) said that Delhi government think tank DDCD's vice-chairman Jasmine Shah has been restricted from discharging his duties and his office sealed while the facilities enjoyed by him have been withdrawn following an order by the Lieutenant Governor.

    According to reports, the process is on to withdraw his official vehicle and staff provided by the government. The action came after BJP MP Parvesh Verma complained that Shah was "working as a spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party" even as he held the post of vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD).

    On Thursday, the Planning Department of the Delhi government issued an order, saying the LG-VK Saxena has ordered Shah to be restricted from functioning as vice-chairman of DDCD and from enjoying any privileges and facilities associated with it.

    The Lieutenant Governor has also asked Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal to remove Shah from the post of DDCD vice-chairman over allegations of misusing his office for "political purposes".

    Shah, in his response, had said that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has no jurisdiction over the office of the DDCD vice chairperson, which is a minister-rank position appointed by the cabinet.  

    Kejriwal, who has been in the line of fire of the Lieutenant Governor of later, had also said that Jasmine Shah was appointed by the cabinet and Saxena can not interfere in it. He called the think tank the backbone of Delhi's development.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2022, 10:17 AM IST
