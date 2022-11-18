15 key points PM Modi made at 'No Money for Terror' conference

"All terror attacks deserve equal outrage and action. Sometimes, indirect arguments are made supporting terrorism to block action against terrorists. There is no place for an ambiguous approach while dealing with terrorism," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday hailed India's war against terrorism and vowed that the country would not rest till the menace is uprooted. Addressing the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi made some critical observations on terrorism. Read on:

* Terrorism has tried to hurt India in different names and forms over the decades. We lost thousands of precious lives, but we have fought bravely.

* Even a single attack is one too many. Even a single life lost is one too many. So, we will not rest till terrorism is uprooted.

* Nobody likes an area that is constantly under threat. Thus, people's livelihoods are taken away. We must strike at the root of terror financing.

* Ideally, in today's world, there should be no need for anyone to remind the world of the dangers of terrorism. However, in some circles, there are still certain mistaken notions about terrorism.

* All terror attacks deserve equal outrage and action. Sometimes, indirect arguments are made supporting terrorism to block action against terrorists. There is no place for an ambiguous approach while dealing with terrorism.

* Terrorism knows no boundaries. It can be defeated only with a unified, uniform and zero-tolerant approach.

* Terrorist is an individual, but terrorism is about a network of individuals. A larger proactive response is needed to uproot terrorism.

* World cannot wait until terror comes to our homes; terrorists must be pursued, their support networks broken, and their finances hit.

* Certain nations support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. They offer ideological, financial and political support to them. The absence of war does not mean peace; proxy wars are also dangerous and violent.

* Impose a cost upon nations supporting terrorism. Organisations and individuals trying to create sympathy for terrorists must be isolated.

* No ifs and buts can be entertained in support of terrorism. The world must unite against all kinds of overt and covert backing of terror.

* Organised crime is one of the sources of terror funding. Money made by gangs through drugs, gun-running and smuggling is pumped into terrorism. Organised crime helps terrorism with logistics and communication too. Joint action against organised crime is extremely important in the fight against terror.

* Terrorism dynamics are changing. Technological advancements are both a challenge and a solution.

* Dark net and private currencies are emerging challenges that need a uniform understanding of new finance technologies. Rather than demonising technology, we must use it to track, trace and tackle terrorism.

* Intelligence coordination, joint operations and extradition help the fight against terrorism. We must jointly address the problem of radicalisation and extremism. Anyone supporting radicalisation should have no place in any country.

