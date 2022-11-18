Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    15 key points PM Modi made at 'No Money for Terror' conference

    "All terror attacks deserve equal outrage and action. Sometimes, indirect arguments are made supporting terrorism to block action against terrorists. There is no place for an ambiguous approach while dealing with terrorism," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

    15 key points PM Modi made at 'No Money for Terror' conference
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

    Prime Minister Modi on Friday hailed India's war against terrorism and vowed that the country would not rest till the menace is uprooted. Addressing the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi made some critical observations on terrorism. Read on:

    * Terrorism has tried to hurt India in different names and forms over the decades. We lost thousands of precious lives, but we have fought bravely.

    * Even a single attack is one too many. Even a single life lost is one too many. So, we will not rest till terrorism is uprooted.

    Also Read: 'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    * Nobody likes an area that is constantly under threat. Thus, people's livelihoods are taken away. We must strike at the root of terror financing.

    * Ideally, in today's world, there should be no need for anyone to remind the world of the dangers of terrorism. However, in some circles, there are still certain mistaken notions about terrorism. 

    * All terror attacks deserve equal outrage and action. Sometimes, indirect arguments are made supporting terrorism to block action against terrorists. There is no place for an ambiguous approach while dealing with terrorism.

    * Terrorism knows no boundaries. It can be defeated only with a unified, uniform and zero-tolerant approach.

    * Terrorist is an individual, but terrorism is about a network of individuals. A larger proactive response is needed to uproot terrorism. 

    * World cannot wait until terror comes to our homes; terrorists must be pursued, their support networks broken, and their finances hit.

    * Certain nations support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. They offer ideological, financial and political support to them. The absence of war does not mean peace; proxy wars are also dangerous and violent.

    * Impose a cost upon nations supporting terrorism. Organisations and individuals trying to create sympathy for terrorists must be isolated. 

    * No ifs and buts can be entertained in support of terrorism. The world must unite against all kinds of overt and covert backing of terror.

    * Organised crime is one of the sources of terror funding. Money made by gangs through drugs, gun-running and smuggling is pumped into terrorism. Organised crime helps terrorism with logistics and communication too. Joint action against organised crime is extremely important in the fight against terror. 

    * Terrorism dynamics are changing. Technological advancements are both a challenge and a solution. 

    * Dark net and private currencies are emerging challenges that need a uniform understanding of new finance technologies. Rather than demonising technology, we must use it to track, trace and tackle terrorism.

    * Intelligence coordination, joint operations and extradition help the fight against terrorism. We must jointly address the problem of radicalisation and extremism. Anyone supporting radicalisation should have no place in any country.

    * Organised crime is one of the sources of terror funding. Money made by gangs through drugs, gun-running and smuggling is pumped into terrorism. Organised crime helps terrorism with logistics and communication too. Joint action against organised crime is extremely important in the fight against terror. 

    * Terrorism dynamics are changing. Technological advancements are both a challenge and a solution. 

    * Dark net and private currencies are emerging challenges that need a uniform understanding of new finance technologies. Rather than demonising technology, we must use it to track, trace and tackle terrorism.

    * Intelligence coordination, joint operations and extradition help the fight against terrorism. We must jointly address the problem of radicalisation and extremism. Anyone supporting radicalisation should have no place in any country.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will not rest till terrorism is uprooted PM Modi at No Money for Terror conference AJR

    'Will not rest till terrorism is uprooted...': PM Modi at 'No Money for Terror' conference

    Delhi LG Vs AAP war escalates; Kejriwal told to sack govt think-tank vice-chairman, office locked up AJR

    Delhi LG Vs AAP war escalates; Kejriwal told to sack govt think-tank vice-chairman, office locked up

    Delhi's AQI remains in 'poor' category; cold weather to hit parts of North India AJR

    Delhi's AQI remains in 'poor' category; cold weather to hit parts of North India

    Centre moves SC seeking review of an order releasing 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case - adt

    Centre moves SC seeking review of an order releasing 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

    Delhi took revenge by demoting Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy CM, claims Uddhav Thackeray - adt

    Delhi took revenge by demoting Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy CM, claims Uddhav Thackeray

    Recent Stories

    Twitter closes offices, disables employee badges as several employees quit AJR

    Twitter closes offices, disables employee badges as several employees quit

    Vicky Kaushal goes gaga over his wife Katrina Kaif, call his 'biwi' a 'scientist'; know why RBA

    Vicky Kaushal goes gaga over his wife Katrina Kaif, call his 'biwi' a 'scientist'; know why

    Best people are staying I m not super worried Elon Musk on mass resignations at Twitter gcw

    'Best people are staying, I'm not super worried': Elon Musk on mass resignations at Twitter

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Sadio Mane misses out for Senegal with fibula injury-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Sadio Mane misses out for Senegal with fibula injury

    Vikram S India s first privately developed rocket successfully launched gcw

    Vikram-S, India's first privately-developed rocket, successfully launched

    Recent Videos

    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon