    Mumbai court extends ED custody of Nawab Malik till March 7

    “In view of the fact that the accused was in hospital and the investigation agency could not record statement, the remand is extended,” the Court said, Bar and Bench reported.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 3:45 PM IST

    A Mumbai court has extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Maharashtra cabinet minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik till March 7, 2022 in connection to the money laundering case registered against him.

    Special Judge RN Rokade passed the order in view of the fact that 3 to 4 days during the earlier remand period were not available to investigating agency to question Malik since he had to be taken to hospital.

    “In view of the fact that the accused was in hospital and the investigation agency could not record statement, the remand is extended,” the Court said, Bar and Bench reported. 

    Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh appearing on behalf of ED had submitted that out of the 8-day custody of Malik which was granted to ED, 3 to 4 days were lost because Malik had to be taken to hospital.

    Singh contended that more statements have come on record and further interrogation of Malik would be required.

    Senior Advocate Amit Desai, representing Malik, said that the court continuing remand would be unconstitutional since Malik's arrest was illegal and in violation of legal procedure.

    In this regard, Desai pointed out that a Habeas Corpus plea has been filed before the High Court which has agreed to examine the same even if the trial court remands Malik.

    A special court in Mumbai on Thursday extended the ED custody of NCP leader and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik till March 7 in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

    Malik was arrested on February 23 after being questioned for about five hours at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in south Mumbai. He was produced before special court judge RN Rokade at the end of his initial remand on Thursday. The court extended his custody till March 7 for further probe into the case.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2022, 4:30 PM IST
